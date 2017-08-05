Oklahoma confirms season-ending Achilles injury for WR Nick Basquine

Unfortunately for all involved, the speculation has proven accurate.
Friday, rumors began to surface that Nick Basquine had suffered a rather significant injury that would likely force the wide receiver to miss the entire season. Saturday, first-year head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that Basquine suffered an Achilles injury that will sideline him for all of 2017.
Last season, Basquine, a former walk-on, caught 20 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to have a bigger role in the slot this season for the Sooners prior to the injury.
Basquine will have another season of eligibility remaining in 2018 as he will enter his fifth year in Norman. Whether he’d be eligible for a sixth season remains to be seen as he’s already used his redshirt.
Former Kent State tight end O.J. Santiago rejoined his alma mater’s football team in 2016 as a student-assistant coach as he was finishing up his bachelor’s degree at the university. As the Golden Flashes kicked of summer camp Thursday morning, Santiago has received a promotion.
The football program announced Friday that Santiago has been named as Paul Haynes‘ tight ends coach, appropriately enough. Additionally, Santiago will hold the title of assistant special teams coordinator.
“Our players were super-excited when they found out he was going to be the coach,” the head coach said quotes distributed by the school. “He brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm. And when you put together his experience in the NFL, the fact that he put on this uniform and his time with the team last year, it really excites our guys.”
Santiago was a three-time letter-winner with the Flashes from 1994-96 and was an All-MAC selection at tight end his senior season. He was also a three-time Academic All-MAC selection who went on to a nine-year NFL career that included a start in the Super Bowl for the Super Bowl after the 1999 season.
This will mark the first on-field job in Santiago’s coaching career.
With Santiago’s hiring, there are now three former Golden Flashes football players on the coaching staff, with the new addition joining his boss, Haynes, as well as defensive line coach Colin Ferrell.
I don’t know about on it, but off of the field Kylin Hill is decidedly — and dangerously — fast.
According to the Starkville Daily News, the Mississippi State running back was arrested late in the afternoon Thursday on a charge of reckless driving. It’s alleged that Hill was driving his 2015 blue Dodge Challenger in excess of 120 miles per hour.
On the football side, it doesn’t appear any punishment is in the offing for the freshman.
From the Daily News:
Hill practiced with the Bulldogs on Friday. After practice, MSU head coach Dan Mullen said Hill wouldn’t face any punishment other than the fallout from his arrest.
“I think he has some legal issues he’s going to have to deal with and pay a fine I think,” Mullen said.
A four-star member of MSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Hill was rated as the No. 15 back in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. Only two signees in the Bulldogs’ class this year were rated higher.
One potential member of UCLA’s 2018 recruiting will likely find himself on the outside of the Bruins looking in when all of this legal dust settles. Or even before if the football program decides to pull its scholarship offer.
According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Marco Brewer pleaded not guilty this past Wednesday to multiple felony charges related to the alleged sexual assault of “a person who was incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.” Specifically, the 17-year-old high school football player has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Because of the nature of the charges, Brewer would be charged and sentenced as an adult. The Gazette-Times notes that Brewer is free on a $450,000 bond.
The Bruins are not permitted to discuss Brewer’s situation, although it’s expected they will cut times with him at some point, if they haven’t already. Brewer’s high school is not prepared to say whether the player will be permitted to suit up for the team this fall.
A three-star 2018 recruit, Brewer is rated as the No. 55 offensive guard in the country and the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Oregon. He verbally committed to the Bruins in June.
(Tip O’ the Cap: BruinsNation.com)
A little more than a month after entering a plea, Grant Perry‘s case has wound its way through the penalty phase. Whether that will change his status with the Michigan football program remains to be seen.
According to mlive.com, Perry was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty in late June to one felony count of resisting a police officer and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Additionally, he was fined $748; will be forced to pay $117.95 in restitution for counseling his victim received; abstain from drugs and alcohol for a period of 12 months; and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar. As a result, Perry was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge is the felony, the others are misdemeanors.
After the victim, a Michigan State student, read an impact statement in which she told the court she’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Perry stood before the court to apologize.
“I would like to say I’m sincerely sorry for everyone that had to get involved,” the Wolverines wide receiver said. “I want to personally apologize to (the victim) and her family and the officers involved for my behaviors actions.
“Thank you, your honor.”
In June, prior to a plea deal being reached, head coach Jim Harbaugh stated that Perry “won’t represent the team on the field in games until the case is finalized, until there’s closure.” Perry has been allowed to practice with the team during summer camp, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be on the field for the Sept. 2 opener against Florida as the program has yet to update his status.
Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.