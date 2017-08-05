Saquon Barkley, on NFL decision: ‘really just focused on my season’

If you were to peruse the way-too-early NFL mock drafts, you would find Saquon Barkley as one of the first, if not the first, running back selected in the vast majority of those exercises. In the here and now, however, the Penn State back has a singular focus.

Meeting with the media Saturday afternoon, the junior was not so surprisingly asked about potentially making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. Just as unsurprisingly, Barkley held his professional cards very close to his vest.

“I’m really just focused on my season and, day-by-day, focusing on camp,” Barkley said according to PennLive.com.

That said, it would be an upset of seismic proportions if Barkley didn’t forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the next NFL draft.

Last season, Barkley’s 1,496 yards rushing were second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally while his 18 rushing touchdowns were tops in the conference and tied for seventh in the country. In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 5-11, 223-pound back has run for 2,572 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also added another 563 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions.

Oh, and he’s a physical freak of nature for good measure.