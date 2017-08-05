Saquon Barkley, on NFL decision: ‘really just focused on my season’

If you were to peruse the way-too-early NFL mock drafts, you would find Saquon Barkley as one of the first, if not the first, running back selected in the vast majority of those exercises. In the here and now, however, the Penn State back has a singular focus.
Meeting with the media Saturday afternoon, the junior was not so surprisingly asked about potentially making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. Just as unsurprisingly, Barkley held his professional cards very close to his vest.
“I’m really just focused on my season and, day-by-day, focusing on camp,” Barkley said according to PennLive.com.
That said, it would be an upset of seismic proportions if Barkley didn’t forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the next NFL draft.
Last season, Barkley’s 1,496 yards rushing were second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally while his 18 rushing touchdowns were tops in the conference and tied for seventh in the country. In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, the 5-11, 223-pound back has run for 2,572 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also added another 563 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions.
Oh, and he’s a physical freak of nature for good measure.
Now we know a whole lot more to the rest of the story.
Florida State’s Da’Vante Phillips was arrested this past week on five felony charges related to fraud. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the arrest came after the wide receiver reported his wallet stolen to the university police department.
From the Sentinel‘s report:
Phillips used white out or another substance to alter the amount of four Western Union checks for $700 each, and deposited $2,800 into his SunTrust bank account at an ATM on Jan. 13. The four Western Union checks, which are similar to money orders, were initially purchased from a local Publix on the same day for a total of $485.89. The difference was $2314.11.
Phillips was identified in Publix security camera footage, wearing the same clothes and identified by his hair during the ATM transaction. He tried to conceal his identity while making the ATM deposit, but was seen walking in front of the camera leaving after the transaction.
When contacting the officer for his wallet, Phillips handed a receipt for 14 transactions from his bank account. The officer then visited SunTrust Bank and Publix, making the connection between the original Western Union check amounts and the checks deposited in Phillips’ account.
As a result of the arrest and charges, Phillips has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Phillips was rated as the No. 11 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Florida. After playing in 10 games, mainly on special teams, as a true freshman, Phillips caught four passes for 33 yards in the nine games in which he played last season.
Prior to the off-field situation, Phillips was expected to make a bigger contribution to FSU’s offense this season.
When healthy, Chance Hall has been the anchor on the far end of the right side of Tennessee’s offensive line. Unfortunately, that’s a rather significant caveat that has, again, reared its injured head.
Following practice Friday night, Butch Jones confirmed that Hall will be sidelined for the whole of the 2017 season because of a knee injury. The lineman will undergo season-ending surgery at some point in the not-too-distant future.
“He’ll come back, and he’ll be stronger than ever for it,” the head coach said of the junior.
It’s unclear when this injury happened and if it’s related to an issue last season.
Hall started 13 games of the 16 games he played the past two seasons, all at right tackle. Knee surgery last August sidelined for the first half of the 2016 season, but he came back to start six games at the end of the year for the Vols. As a true freshman the year before, Hall started the last seven games at right tackle for the Vols.
He was named Freshman All-American after the 2015 season.
Yes, polls, especially ones released more than three weeks before a season actually begins, are essentially useless and merely fodder for discussion ahead of actual football being played. This poll, though, may help narrow the discussion field of potential national title contenders considerably.
This week, the USA Today Coaches’ poll was released way too early, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Clemson and Penn State occupying the Nos. 1-6 spots in the initial Top 25, respectively.
Why is that arbitrary number of six potentially significant? Over the past 15 seasons, 10 of the eventual national champions began the season ranked in the Top Six of the preseason coaches’ poll.
- Clemson, 2016, No. 2
- Alabama, 2015, No. 3
- Ohio State, 2014, No. 6
- Alabama, 2012, No. 2
- Alabama, 2011, No. 2
- Alabama, 2009, No. 5
- Florida, 2008, No. 5
- LSU, 2007, No. 2
- Texas, 2005, No. 2
- USC, 2004, No. 1
Add 2006 Florida (No. 8 to start that season) into the equation, and 11 of the last 15 national champions began the season inside of the coaches’ Top 10. The outliers?
- Florida State, 2013, No. 12
- Auburn, 2010, No. 23
- LSU, 2003, No. 15
- Ohio State, 2002, No. 12
To further refine it, just twice in the last 13 years has the eventual national champion been outside of the Top Eight in the coaches’ preseason poll.
So, what does it all mean? Not a damn thing, really, but congratulations anyway to fan bases of Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Clemson, Penn State, Washington and Oklahoma as one of you will (very likely) be celebrating a national championship at season’s end. Probably. Maybe.
Big Ten teams are bringing in truckloads of new television revenue nowadays but that hasn’t stopped many of the schools from signing ever more lucrative apparel deals to stuff the coffers even more.
The latest move on that front appears to be at Nebraska, which the Lincoln Journal Star reports is set to approve an 11-year extension on the Cornhuskers’ deal with adidas worth a whopping $129 million. The new contract is already in front of the school’s Board of Regents and is expected to get the thumbs up at their next meeting on August 11.
Nebraska has had an extremely long and productive relationship with the apparel company dating all the way back to the glory days of Big Red in 1995. The new contract will apparently start this season (retroactive to this past July) and see the school triple the amount of money they receive from adidas to the tune of $64 million in cold hard cash and a similar amount of apparel and equipment over the life of the deal through 2028.
The news of the Cornhuskers’ extension is part of a run of new deals by adidas’ college athletics division in recent months, which also included a new contract with fellow Big Ten school Rutgers. Nebraska’s figure of $129 million over 11 years is not quite industry-leading in the wake of Under Armor’s $280 million deal with UCLA, but it does keep the school in the same relative ballpark as conference powers Michigan ($174 million over 15 years) and Ohio State (15 years, $252 million).