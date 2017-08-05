WATCH: robot tackling dummy takes out Baylor staffer who beat it in a race

That Power Five line addition North Carolina thought it was getting? Never mind.

On social media Saturday morning, Khaliel Rodgers announced that he has decided to retire from football. “The goals I’ve set for myself are bigger than football,” Rodgers said of his decision to leave the sport.

The offensive lineman had announced in March his decision to transfer into the Tar Heels football program.

“The game of football has been a blessing to me & my family,” Rodgers began in his Facebook post. “Football provided a half a million dollar education for free & connections with people from all over the country that will last a lifetime. It has brought me to places I never dreamed about going and memories I will always cherish.”

After deciding to leave USC, Rodgers initially committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Iowa State before flipping to UNC. As a graduate transfer, Rodgers also held offers from, among others, Baylor, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.

With the Trojans, Rodgers started a total of nine games — six at center, three at guard. All of those starts came in 2014 and 2015 as he was moved to the defensive line in 2016.

At UNC, Rodgers was expected to battle for playing time and even a starting job along the offensive line, more than likely at the guard position.