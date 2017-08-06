Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough says he’s back to 100 percent after broken leg

The last sight that many had of Alabama tailback Bo Scarbrough was of him being helped off of the field at the national title game in the third quarter after suffering a broken leg, bringing one of the best three-game runs in school history to a disappointing close.

While his recovery prevented him from fully participating in spring practice, it is a different story for the Tide’s preseason camp as the junior says he is now 100 percent healthy and ready to go for 2017.

“I worked back to where I was,” Scarbrough told AL.com over the weekend. “Now I’m better and hopefully great things can happen.”

Scarbrough rushed for only 812 yards last season but really burst onto the scene as the focal point of the offense in late December. His 180 yard outburst earned him Peach Bowl MVP honors and made him the presumed starter in the backfield for this season assuming that leg remains good to go when the team opens against Florida State.

So if he’s even better than he was at the end of last season, that’s a bit of a scary thought for opposing defenses going forward. Maybe just as interesting as what he can do with the ball in his hands will be how many carries Scarbrough will see this fall, given the return of 1,000 yard rusher Damien Harris and the arrival of five-star recruit Najee Harris. It could all add up to yet another talented and crowded backfield for Nick Saban to lean on this season but then again, what else is new in Tuscaloosa?