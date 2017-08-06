Greg Schiano thinks Ohio State defensive line is better than one he had in NFL

It’s only early August which means every team is still undefeated and every player has all the potential in the world. As a result, coaches can be a bit prone to hyperbole at times when discussing their squad and the latest example of that may have come this weekend in Columbus.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano jumped on BTN on Saturday and was not surprisingly asked about the Buckeyes’ fearsome defensive line. While there’s little doubt that it should be one of the best in college football in 2017, the former NFL head coach also thinks it’s better than what he had back with the Buccaneers.
“It is, and that’s not a joke,” said Schiano. “We had a great player in Tampa in Gerald McCoy. Tremendous player, but that was one guy. I go back to my days in Miami in ’99 and 2000 and this is clearly a better group.”
Schiano’s Bucs went 7-9 and 4-12 during his tenure but did have their moments, including the NFL’s best run defense in 2012 and a solid pass defense the next year. In addition to McCoy anchoring the defensive line, former 1st rounder Adrian Clayborn recorded several sacks and, perhaps most notably in Schiano’s first season, Michael Bennett found the quarterback nine times with the team.
Where Schiano might have a point is when it comes to depth given that he has B1G Defensive lineman of the Year Tyquan Lewis back next to Sam Hubbard, Michael Lewis, Nick Bosa and several others. Make no mistake, the Buckeyes are very, very good in the trenches this year but they are not quite to the level of being an NFL-caliber defensive line just yet. Heck, given what Clemson returns in 2017, they may not even be the best group in the country all things considered.
Harbaugh picks Charles Woodson as Michigan’s honorary captain for Ohio State game
We’re right in the middle of preseason camps around the country but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t time for Jim Harbaugh to take care of a little business for down the road.
In the latest series of YouTube videos posted to his new channel, the Michigan coach filmed a series of phone calls informing three of the Wolverines’ honorary captains for this year of the honor they were receiving. One of the first (somewhat awkward) calls went to former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, whom Harbaugh asked if he would serve as captain for the team’s biggest rival in Ohio State.
“You had me at hello,” Woodson said.
We’re still not sure what the deal is with Harbaugh’s Maytag repairman shirt that he is wearing but a nice honor for Woodson to fire up the team when the Buckeyes come to Ann Arbor this season. Other famous honorary captains announced include Fossil Group founder Tom Kartsotis for the Florida game and ESPN’s Adam Schefter for a home game against Cincinnati.
BYU’s Austin McChesney reportedly suffers another torn ACL
When it comes to one of his ACLs, Austin McChesney has no luck at all. Reportedly
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed Friday that McChesney suffered an unspecified injury during a summer camp practice session Thursday. While the coach did not detail the exact nature of the injury, local reports have it as a torn ACL that will sideline the sophomore cornerback for all of the 2017 season.
Injures have struck both #Utes & #BYU. OL Lo Falemaka went down at Utah yesterday. Austin McChesney tore his ACL & is out for year in Provo.
Sitake did go so far as allow that the injury his player suffered was significant.
“It doesn’t look too good for him with the injury,” Sitake said according to the Deseret News. “He was having a great camp and it’s one of the unfortunate parts of the game. It’s just a sad part. We hate to lose someone that was on our two-deep at corner.”
The injury is believed to be to his right ACL; McChesney tore his left ACL in an early-November game against Cincinnati last year. Prior to that, he had played in the first nine games of the year.
McChesney had been slated for a significant role this season as a backup.
Ex-USC lineman who transferred to North Carolina retires
That Power Five line addition North Carolina thought it was getting? Never mind.
On social media Saturday morning, Khaliel Rodgers announced that he has decided to retire from football. “The goals I’ve set for myself are bigger than football,” Rodgers said of his decision to leave the sport.
The offensive lineman had announced in March his decision to transfer into the Tar Heels football program.
“The game of football has been a blessing to me & my family,” Rodgers began in his Facebook post. “Football provided a half a million dollar education for free & connections with people from all over the country that will last a lifetime. It has brought me to places I never dreamed about going and memories I will always cherish.”
After deciding to leave USC, Rodgers initially committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Iowa State before flipping to UNC. As a graduate transfer, Rodgers also held offers from, among others, Baylor, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.
With the Trojans, Rodgers started a total of nine games — six at center, three at guard. All of those starts came in 2014 and 2015 as he was moved to the defensive line in 2016.
At UNC, Rodgers was expected to battle for playing time and even a starting job along the offensive line, more than likely at the guard position.
WATCH: robot tackling dummy takes out Baylor staffer who beat it in a race
Baylor football hasn’t had much to smile about of late. This weekend, they have something to absolutely bust a gut over.
After a Friday practice, BU associate athletic director Sean Padden and a robotic tackling dummy raced each other over 40 yards in a contest that, per head coach Matt Rhule, determined curfew. The human won quite handily, which apparently didn’t make the robot happy.