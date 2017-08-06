Greg Schiano thinks Ohio State defensive line is better than one he had in NFL

It’s only early August which means every team is still undefeated and every player has all the potential in the world. As a result, coaches can be a bit prone to hyperbole at times when discussing their squad and the latest example of that may have come this weekend in Columbus.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano jumped on BTN on Saturday and was not surprisingly asked about the Buckeyes’ fearsome defensive line. While there’s little doubt that it should be one of the best in college football in 2017, the former NFL head coach also thinks it’s better than what he had back with the Buccaneers.

“It is, and that’s not a joke,” said Schiano. “We had a great player in Tampa in Gerald McCoy. Tremendous player, but that was one guy. I go back to my days in Miami in ’99 and 2000 and this is clearly a better group.”

DC Greg Schiano talks about who will step up for the @OhioStateFB defense heading into the season. https://t.co/2al5CsbJbA — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 5, 2017

Schiano’s Bucs went 7-9 and 4-12 during his tenure but did have their moments, including the NFL’s best run defense in 2012 and a solid pass defense the next year. In addition to McCoy anchoring the defensive line, former 1st rounder Adrian Clayborn recorded several sacks and, perhaps most notably in Schiano’s first season, Michael Bennett found the quarterback nine times with the team.

Where Schiano might have a point is when it comes to depth given that he has B1G Defensive lineman of the Year Tyquan Lewis back next to Sam Hubbard, Michael Lewis, Nick Bosa and several others. Make no mistake, the Buckeyes are very, very good in the trenches this year but they are not quite to the level of being an NFL-caliber defensive line just yet. Heck, given what Clemson returns in 2017, they may not even be the best group in the country all things considered.