Navy OC taking leave of absence after son was hospitalized

Navy is a football program that is used to dealing with some adversity and that extends to the coaching staff as well.
The Capital Gazette reports that offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper is taking a leave of absence from the team dating back to last week as he deals with the sudden hospitalization of his youngest son.
“I would just like to close by – I normally don’t do this, bring up personal matters – but this man pretty much single-handedly, nobody has been more instrumental to the success of our football program than Ivin Jasper,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said after practice. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family right now.”
Jasper has been with the Midshipmen for 18 years and has been offensive coordinator for the past decade, all with Niumataolo. His son Jarren Jasper had stopped by practice earlier in the week according to the paper but was hospitalized on Friday with an undisclosed, “critical” condition the school declined to disclose further.
In Jasper’s absence, run game coordinator/OL coach Ashley Ingram has been running the offense.
All the best to the Jasper family on a speedy recovery from a scary situation.
In terms of suddenly interesting conference rivalries who have added several layers of weirdness over the years, it’s hard to top the budding battle between Louisville and Wake Forest.
Most of the recent animosity surrounding the two programs involves last year’s bizarre “WakeyLeaks” scandal in which a Demon Deacons radio analyst reportedly passed confidential game plan information to the Cardinals’ co-offensive coordinator. While that saga has mostly died down now that several schools and the ACC have levied punishments, it seems there’s still plenty of bad blood left in the ACC Atlantic.
The latest chapter involves the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who appears to have read and reacted to comments from an anonymous ACC coach dismissing his NFL prospects in a Sports Illustrated story published back in January.
“Yeah, I heard Wake Forest. I heard (it was) the Wake Forest coach,” Jackson said Saturday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “But we won, so I don’t really care.”
It’s unclear if the quarterback is referring directly to Wake head coach Dave Clawson or an assistant but he’s certainly pointing the finger directly at somebody in Winston-Salem. The Deacs were one of the few defenses to contain Jackson (season low 145 yards passing and five sacks) last season in a game that wound up being a (much closer than the scoreline indicated) 44-12 win for Louisville.
While you wouldn’t think Louisville at Wake Forest is on the short list of must-see ACC games in 2017, go ahead and circle that October 28 meeting between the two schools anyway because there could definitely be a little bad blood that spills over onto the field in one of the league most unconventional football “rivalries” of recent memory.
Iowa’s passing offense has been, um… interesting for the past several years now and many around the program are curious to see if offseason changes following the retirement of Greg Davis as offensive coordinator will help inject any life into the Hawkeyes’ aerial attack.
While most expect only a few new wrinkles with Brian Ferentz taking over as playcaller, personnel losses at quarterback and wide receiver may hamper the effectiveness of the team no matter what Iowa tries to do differently. After all, Matt VandeBerg is the only Hawkeye to have caught a pass for the team and the addition of New Mexico transfer Matt Quarells means only two receivers have a reception at the FBS level period. Oh, and they’re breaking in a new quarterback for 2017.
The team’s solution? It appears to involve utilizing the one position where depth is no question by putting two — or even three — running backs on the field at the same time.
“Maybe because you are a running back you don’t have to line up in a traditional running back spot. I think we need to be open to guys playing different spots and moving around a little bit and find ways to get them the ball in that manner,” the younger Ferentz told Landof10.com on Saturday. “I could see us playing with three running backs on the field. If three running backs are our best option to win a football game we are going to get them on the field somehow. Three guys in the backfield, maybe no guys in the backfield. If we felt like having four receivers on the field was the best thing for us to win, then we’ll find a way to do that.”
The Hawkeyes already have two 1,000 yard rushers in the backfield with returning starter Akrum Wadley and Nevada graduate transfer James Butler. Add in sophomore Toks Akinribade and a number of options at fullback and you can start to see why it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a few formations trot out three running backs in order to get something going in the passing game.
Ferentz held the title of run game coordinator last season prior to his promotion to OC so it makes plenty of sense he’ll get all of the tailbacks more involved in the passing game as is. In doing so, he’ll be playing perfectly into Iowa’s recent offensive reputation at the same time even if things do pan out this fall.
The last sight that many had of Alabama tailback Bo Scarbrough was of him being helped off of the field at the national title game in the third quarter after suffering a broken leg, bringing one of the best three-game runs in school history to a disappointing close.
While his recovery prevented him from fully participating in spring practice, it is a different story for the Tide’s preseason camp as the junior says he is now 100 percent healthy and ready to go for 2017.
“I worked back to where I was,” Scarbrough told AL.com over the weekend. “Now I’m better and hopefully great things can happen.”
Scarbrough rushed for only 812 yards last season but really burst onto the scene as the focal point of the offense in late December. His 180 yard outburst earned him Peach Bowl MVP honors and made him the presumed starter in the backfield for this season assuming that leg remains good to go when the team opens against Florida State.
So if he’s even better than he was at the end of last season, that’s a bit of a scary thought for opposing defenses going forward. Maybe just as interesting as what he can do with the ball in his hands will be how many carries Scarbrough will see this fall, given the return of 1,000 yard rusher Damien Harris and the arrival of five-star recruit Najee Harris. It could all add up to yet another talented and crowded backfield for Nick Saban to lean on this season but then again, what else is new in Tuscaloosa?
It’s only early August which means every team is still undefeated and every player has all the potential in the world. As a result, coaches can be a bit prone to hyperbole at times when discussing their squad and the latest example of that may have come this weekend in Columbus.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano jumped on BTN on Saturday and was not surprisingly asked about the Buckeyes’ fearsome defensive line. While there’s little doubt that it should be one of the best in college football in 2017, the former NFL head coach also thinks it’s better than what he had back with the Buccaneers.
“It is, and that’s not a joke,” said Schiano. “We had a great player in Tampa in Gerald McCoy. Tremendous player, but that was one guy. I go back to my days in Miami in ’99 and 2000 and this is clearly a better group.”
Schiano’s Bucs went 7-9 and 4-12 during his tenure but did have their moments, including the NFL’s best run defense in 2012 and a solid pass defense the next year. In addition to McCoy anchoring the defensive line, former 1st rounder Adrian Clayborn recorded several sacks and, perhaps most notably in Schiano’s first season, Michael Bennett found the quarterback nine times with the team.
Where Schiano might have a point is when it comes to depth given that he has B1G Defensive lineman of the Year Tyquan Lewis back next to Sam Hubbard, Michael Lewis, Nick Bosa and several others. Make no mistake, the Buckeyes are very, very good in the trenches this year but they are not quite to the level of being an NFL-caliber defensive line just yet. Heck, given what Clemson returns in 2017, they may not even be the best group in the country all things considered.