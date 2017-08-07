Miami loses 2-year starting OL Nick Lender to graduate transfer

Nick Lender seemingly had it all in front of him.
Lender was a 2-year starter at center for Miami, with graduation just days ahead of him. He could play his senior season while taking a light graduate course load and then move on to whatever came next.
That, however, isn’t going to happen. Lender decided to leave the team to pursue a graduate transfer.
“Nick is going to sit out this season, he’s going to go home I think and train for one semester, then he’s going to transfer somewhere else,” ‘Canes head coach Mark Richt told CaneSport. “(He will be) a graduate transfer. He graduates in a couple of days, he’s going to graduate, will work out from what he told me and then go somewhere else to finish his career.”
Richt said he wasn’t sure what pushed Linder to leave the team, but CaneSport implies playing time appears to be at the center (pun absolutely intended) of the issue. Tyler Gauthier passed him for the starting role, and freshman Corey Gaynor was pushing him for back-up reps.
Still, with 26 starts under his belt, Richt said there was a role for Linder in orange and green.
“When guys leave it just puts pressure on the rest of the team. He’s a really good player, really knows what he’s doing. Certainly I’m disappointed because I’d rather he be here than not be here.”
Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “LJ” Liston, Jr., has been charged with murder in what police say resembles a revenge killing.
As reported by MLive, the Genesee County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s Office has charged Liston, 22, with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine of less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm.
Police charged Liston after discovering Larry James Dunn, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hours just before midnight on July 30. A 30-year-old woman was also reportedly injured in the shooting.
Liston (above, holding the flag) was arraigned on Friday and is currently being held without bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
A native of Grand Blanc, Mich., Liston spent his first year out of high school at Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Rutgers in 2013. He appeared in 22 games with one start at middle linebacker in 2013-14 before he was dismissed from the team in 2015. Liston concluded his college career at Division II Northern Michigan.
Hugh Freeze is no longer the Ole Miss head coach, an era that ended in a fiery explosion famously started by a 1-minute phone call to a Tampa escort service. But that isn’t the whole reason Freeze is no longer the Rebels’ head coach.
“I really don’t believe that the firing of Hugh Freeze had very much to do with one misdialed phone call to an escort service,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s Opening Drive Monday. “If you had the whole truth, it had less to do with that and more to do with something else.”
Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork implied as much himself at the time of Freeze’s firing last month. It was a “pattern of personal misconduct” that pushed Bjork to fire Freeze if it hadn’t voluntarily resigned himself. “He admitted that conduct to us,” Bjork said at the time.
But that “if you had the whole truth” bit of I-know-something-you-don’t-know teasing from Finebaum does imply that he indeed does have the whole truth. Indeed, there has been enough hinting and grumbling and whispering from those in the know around this story that it seems like there will be another shoe to drop — in fact, it may already be in the process of dropping — about the real reason Bjork was willing to go in front of a camera and tout Freeze’s morals on Monday night and fire him by Thursday night.
It’s now just a matter of when.
Ohio State senior defensive tackle Michael Hill has been placed on an indefinite suspension by head coach Urban Meyer. The reason for the suspension has not been explained beyond the typical “violation of team rules” explanation.
Hill’s loss from the depth chart for whatever amount of time should not be something that holds Ohio State back very much. The defensive line is one of the strongest assets the Buckeyes have with a defensive line that is loaded with talent. As noted by Eleven Warriors, Hill was expected to be a backup option to Dre’Mont Jones and Tracy Sprinkle. But any time a player is suspended for any reason causes a bit of a headache that must be addressed.
Hill recorded 20 tackles in the 2016 season in mostly backup and mop-up duty.
For the first time in six years, there is a new team sitting atop the preseason FCS polls. After five straight years with North Dakota State taking the top spot in the preseason STATS FCS Top 25, the 2017 season will begin with James Madison ranked on top of the FCS world. The Dukes snapped the national championship run of the Bison last season, and once again are the ones bringing a North Dakota State streak to an end.
James Madison’s only loss a year ago came against North Carolina (James Madison opens the 2017 season at East Carolina on September 2). The CAA powerhouse marched to the school’s second football national championship with a 14-1 record and a key victory over North Dakota State and a championship game victory over Bo Pelini and Youngstown State. The Dukes return a loaded roster for the 2017 season and received 134 of 163 possible first-place votes. Youngstown State also appears in the top 10 of the preseason poll, coming in at No. 9.
North Dakota State is second in the poll, and Sam Houston State is ranked third. South Dakota State and Eastern Washington round out the top five.
STATS Preseason FCS Top 25
- James Madison
- North Dakota State
- Sam Houston State
- South Dakota State
- Eastern Washington
- Jacksonville State
- Richmond
- North Dakota
- Youngstown State
- Villanova
- Wofford
- Chattanooga
- New Hampshire
- Charleston Southern
- Central Arkansas
- The Citadel
- Lehigh
- Northern Iowa
- Samford
- Illinois State
- Grambling State
- Fordham
- Cal Poly
- Albany
- Western Illinois