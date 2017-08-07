Paul Finebaum implies there’s more to the story on Hugh Freeze firing

Hugh Freeze is no longer the Ole Miss head coach, an era that ended in a fiery explosion famously started by a 1-minute phone call to a Tampa escort service. But that isn’t the whole reason Freeze is no longer the Rebels’ head coach.
“I really don’t believe that the firing of Hugh Freeze had very much to do with one misdialed phone call to an escort service,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s Opening Drive Monday. “If you had the whole truth, it had less to do with that and more to do with something else.”
Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork implied as much himself at the time of Freeze’s firing last month. It was a “pattern of personal misconduct” that pushed Bjork to fire Freeze if it hadn’t voluntarily resigned himself. “He admitted that conduct to us,” Bjork said at the time.
But that “if you had the whole truth” bit of I-know-something-you-don’t-know teasing from Finebaum does imply that he indeed does have the whole truth. Indeed, there has been enough hinting and grumbling and whispering from those in the know around this story that it seems like there will be another shoe to drop — in fact, it may already be in the process of dropping — about the real reason Bjork was willing to go in front of a camera and tout Freeze’s morals on Monday night and fire him by Thursday night.
It’s now just a matter of when.
Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “LJ” Liston, Jr., has been charged with murder in what police say resembles a revenge killing.
As reported by MLive, the Genesee County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s Office has charged Liston, 22, with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine of less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm.
Police charged Liston after discovering Larry James Dunn, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hours just before midnight on July 30. A 30-year-old woman was also reportedly injured in the shooting.
Liston (above, holding the flag) was arraigned on Friday and is currently being held without bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
A native of Grand Blanc, Mich., Liston spent his first year out of high school at Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Rutgers in 2013. He appeared in 22 games with one start at middle linebacker in 2013-14 before he was dismissed from the team in 2015. Liston concluded his college career at Division II Northern Michigan.
Ohio State senior defensive tackle Michael Hill has been placed on an indefinite suspension by head coach Urban Meyer. The reason for the suspension has not been explained beyond the typical “violation of team rules” explanation.
Hill’s loss from the depth chart for whatever amount of time should not be something that holds Ohio State back very much. The defensive line is one of the strongest assets the Buckeyes have with a defensive line that is loaded with talent. As noted by Eleven Warriors, Hill was expected to be a backup option to Dre’Mont Jones and Tracy Sprinkle. But any time a player is suspended for any reason causes a bit of a headache that must be addressed.
Hill recorded 20 tackles in the 2016 season in mostly backup and mop-up duty.
For the first time in six years, there is a new team sitting atop the preseason FCS polls. After five straight years with North Dakota State taking the top spot in the preseason STATS FCS Top 25, the 2017 season will begin with James Madison ranked on top of the FCS world. The Dukes snapped the national championship run of the Bison last season, and once again are the ones bringing a North Dakota State streak to an end.
James Madison’s only loss a year ago came against North Carolina (James Madison opens the 2017 season at East Carolina on September 2). The CAA powerhouse marched to the school’s second football national championship with a 14-1 record and a key victory over North Dakota State and a championship game victory over Bo Pelini and Youngstown State. The Dukes return a loaded roster for the 2017 season and received 134 of 163 possible first-place votes. Youngstown State also appears in the top 10 of the preseason poll, coming in at No. 9.
North Dakota State is second in the poll, and Sam Houston State is ranked third. South Dakota State and Eastern Washington round out the top five.
STATS Preseason FCS Top 25
- James Madison
- North Dakota State
- Sam Houston State
- South Dakota State
- Eastern Washington
- Jacksonville State
- Richmond
- North Dakota
- Youngstown State
- Villanova
- Wofford
- Chattanooga
- New Hampshire
- Charleston Southern
- Central Arkansas
- The Citadel
- Lehigh
- Northern Iowa
- Samford
- Illinois State
- Grambling State
- Fordham
- Cal Poly
- Albany
- Western Illinois
In 2013, Ma’lik Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year old high school girl. Today, he is currently a Youngstown State football player, unless an online petition gains enough traction to change that.
An online petition on Change.org started by Katelyn Davis of Ohio and a student at Youngstown State, is asking Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini and president Jim Tressel to remove Richmond from the football program.
From the online petition;
Now, in 2017, as YSU students prepare to return to school and spend fall nights watching their football team play, there is a huge problem. That problem is that Richmond will be on the field, playing a game. He will be representing the university and all that it stands for. President Tressel and Coach Pelini, are you more concerned with your football team’s status than the disgusting rape of a young girl?
The petition goes on to say Richmond is deserving of a second chance and explains the demand is only to have Richmond not be a part of the football program.
Does he deserve a second chance? Yes, he does, and he is receiving that second chance by furthering his education on YSU’s campus. Does he deserve the privilege of playing on a football team and representing a university? Absolutely not. Education is a right, whereas playing on a sports team is not.
As of the time of this posting, the petition is fewer than 1,000 digital signatures away from the target goal of 7,500 signatures before being presented to Pelini and Tressel.
Richmond was released from juvenile prison in 2014 after completing his sentence. Richmond has been registered as a juvenile sex offender.