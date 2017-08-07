Reigning FCS champ James Madison the preseason FCS No. 1

Hugh Freeze is no longer the Ole Miss head coach, an era that ended in a fiery explosion famously started by a 1-minute phone call to a Tampa escort service. But that isn’t the whole reason Freeze is no longer the Rebels’ head coach.

“I really don’t believe that the firing of Hugh Freeze had very much to do with one misdialed phone call to an escort service,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s Opening Drive Monday. “If you had the whole truth, it had less to do with that and more to do with something else.”

ICYMI: @finebaum implies that something yet to be reported was the cause of Hugh Freeze's firing. https://t.co/zDkBe8H7i4 pic.twitter.com/lfqKiEdyk3 — Opening Drive (@openingdrive) August 7, 2017

Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork implied as much himself at the time of Freeze’s firing last month. It was a “pattern of personal misconduct” that pushed Bjork to fire Freeze if it hadn’t voluntarily resigned himself. “He admitted that conduct to us,” Bjork said at the time.

But that “if you had the whole truth” bit of I-know-something-you-don’t-know teasing from Finebaum does imply that he indeed does have the whole truth. Indeed, there has been enough hinting and grumbling and whispering from those in the know around this story that it seems like there will be another shoe to drop — in fact, it may already be in the process of dropping — about the real reason Bjork was willing to go in front of a camera and tout Freeze’s morals on Monday night and fire him by Thursday night.

It’s now just a matter of when.