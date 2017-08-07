Report: Former Rutgers LB LJ Liston charged with murder

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “LJ” Liston, Jr., has been charged with murder in what police say resembles a revenge killing.

As reported by MLive, the Genesee County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s Office has charged Liston, 22, with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine of less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm.

Police charged Liston after discovering Larry James Dunn, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hours just before midnight on July 30. A 30-year-old woman was also reportedly injured in the shooting.

Liston (above, holding the flag) was arraigned on Friday and is currently being held without bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

A native of Grand Blanc, Mich., Liston spent his first year out of high school at Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Rutgers in 2013. He appeared in 22 games with one start at middle linebacker in 2013-14 before he was dismissed from the team in 2015. Liston concluded his college career at Division II Northern Michigan.