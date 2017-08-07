Report: Houston Nutt proposes settlement for Ole Miss if Rebels will issue apology

The battle lines have been drawn in the sand between Ole Miss and former head coach Houston Nutt after Nutt filed a lawsuit against the university after not receiving an apology. Nutt will still accept that apology and agree to a settlement with Ole Miss, should the school choose to go that route, according to a report from Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com.
“The settlement proposal we presented to Ole Miss is focused on the apology Houston Nutt has consistently asked for and fully deserves,” Nutt’s attorney Thomas Mars said to ESPN. “After all, there’s no longer any doubt about what happened here.”
According to the ESPN report, part of the proposed settlement would see Nutt donate $500,000 to establish a state commission on sports ethics in Mississippi.
As we have previously covered in this ongoing dispute between the Rebels and Nutt, it looks like this lawsuit could have easily been avoided by Ole Miss if the university just would have apologized to Nutt for what he believed to be a defamation of character due to how the university portrayed Nutt following the release of the Notice of Allegations last year. Nutt issued his warning that he would proceed with a lawsuit if Ole Miss did not comply with his demand for an apology, and he followed through on his threat last month, which ultimately led to the removal of Hugh Freeze as the head coach of the football program shortly after SEC Media Days.
Nutt believes officials from Ole Miss have spread word in conversations with media members suggesting Nutt’s actions were to blame for Ole Miss’ NCAA issues. Those comments would have been in violation of the typical NCAA investigation process, as comments about ongoing investigations are not typically allowed while the process is ongoing.
If Ole Miss does not agree to apologize to Nutt, this legal squabble will drag on. Nutt is giving Ole Miss a chance to pack it up and move on, but whether the school has a vested interest in doing so remains to be seen.
Former Rutgers linebacker Lester “LJ” Liston, Jr., has been charged with murder in what police say resembles a revenge killing.
As reported by MLive, the Genesee County (Mich.) Prosecutor’s Office has charged Liston, 22, with first-degree murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine of less than 50 grams and careless discharge of a firearm.
Police charged Liston after discovering Larry James Dunn, 47, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hours just before midnight on July 30. A 30-year-old woman was also reportedly injured in the shooting.
Liston (above, holding the flag) was arraigned on Friday and is currently being held without bail. His first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
A native of Grand Blanc, Mich., Liston spent his first year out of high school at Hargrave Military Academy before signing with Rutgers in 2013. He appeared in 22 games with one start at middle linebacker in 2013-14 before he was dismissed from the team in 2015. Liston concluded his college career at Division II Northern Michigan.
Hugh Freeze is no longer the Ole Miss head coach, an era that ended in a fiery explosion famously started by a 1-minute phone call to a Tampa escort service. But that isn’t the whole reason Freeze is no longer the Rebels’ head coach.
“I really don’t believe that the firing of Hugh Freeze had very much to do with one misdialed phone call to an escort service,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s Opening Drive Monday. “If you had the whole truth, it had less to do with that and more to do with something else.”
Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork implied as much himself at the time of Freeze’s firing last month. It was a “pattern of personal misconduct” that pushed Bjork to fire Freeze if it hadn’t voluntarily resigned himself. “He admitted that conduct to us,” Bjork said at the time.
But that “if you had the whole truth” bit of I-know-something-you-don’t-know teasing from Finebaum does imply that he indeed does have the whole truth. Indeed, there has been enough hinting and grumbling and whispering from those in the know around this story that it seems like there will be another shoe to drop — in fact, it may already be in the process of dropping — about the real reason Bjork was willing to go in front of a camera and tout Freeze’s morals on Monday night and fire him by Thursday night.
It’s now just a matter of when.
Ohio State senior defensive tackle Michael Hill has been placed on an indefinite suspension by head coach Urban Meyer. The reason for the suspension has not been explained beyond the typical “violation of team rules” explanation.
Hill’s loss from the depth chart for whatever amount of time should not be something that holds Ohio State back very much. The defensive line is one of the strongest assets the Buckeyes have with a defensive line that is loaded with talent. As noted by Eleven Warriors, Hill was expected to be a backup option to Dre’Mont Jones and Tracy Sprinkle. But any time a player is suspended for any reason causes a bit of a headache that must be addressed.
Hill recorded 20 tackles in the 2016 season in mostly backup and mop-up duty.
For the first time in six years, there is a new team sitting atop the preseason FCS polls. After five straight years with North Dakota State taking the top spot in the preseason STATS FCS Top 25, the 2017 season will begin with James Madison ranked on top of the FCS world. The Dukes snapped the national championship run of the Bison last season, and once again are the ones bringing a North Dakota State streak to an end.
James Madison’s only loss a year ago came against North Carolina (James Madison opens the 2017 season at East Carolina on September 2). The CAA powerhouse marched to the school’s second football national championship with a 14-1 record and a key victory over North Dakota State and a championship game victory over Bo Pelini and Youngstown State. The Dukes return a loaded roster for the 2017 season and received 134 of 163 possible first-place votes. Youngstown State also appears in the top 10 of the preseason poll, coming in at No. 9.
North Dakota State is second in the poll, and Sam Houston State is ranked third. South Dakota State and Eastern Washington round out the top five.
STATS Preseason FCS Top 25
- James Madison
- North Dakota State
- Sam Houston State
- South Dakota State
- Eastern Washington
- Jacksonville State
- Richmond
- North Dakota
- Youngstown State
- Villanova
- Wofford
- Chattanooga
- New Hampshire
- Charleston Southern
- Central Arkansas
- The Citadel
- Lehigh
- Northern Iowa
- Samford
- Illinois State
- Grambling State
- Fordham
- Cal Poly
- Albany
- Western Illinois