College Football Hall of Fame coach Dick MacPherson passes away

College Football Hall of Fame coach Dick MacPherson passed away Tuesday. He was 86.
The news was first reported by the Syracuse Post-Standard and later confirmed by the Syracuse football program.
MacPherson played center and linebacker at Springfield College in Massachusetts in the 1950’s before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Illinois in 1958. He earned his first head coaching job at Massachusetts in 1971 and in seven seasons guided the Minutemen to four Yankee Conference championships.
MacPherson left Amherst for an assistant coaching job with the Cleveland Browns, but he returned to the college game as the head coach at Syracuse in 1981. MacPherson led the Orangemen, then a Division I independent, 66-46-4 mark in 10 seasons. He was just 30-31-1 over his first six seasons but exploded over his final four. Syracuse posted an undefeated regular season in 1987, playing Auburn to a tie in the Sugar Bowl and earning a No. 4 final ranking. Syracuse went 10-2 in 1988 and 15-8-2 over his final two seasons.
That success led him to the head coaching job with the New England Patriots, where he lasted two seasons. MacPherson never returned to coaching after that, but did serve as the program’s color commentator on television and radio broadcasts. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
MacPherson’s grandsons Macky and Cameron later played for the Orange, and Macky currently serves as a graduate assistant on current Syracuse head coach Dino Babers‘s staff. In addition to Macky and Cameron, MacPherson is survived by two more grandchildren, two daughters and his wife, Sandra.
Pardon me while I clean up some missed business from over the weekend.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday, Marlon Dunlap announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Florida. The defensive tackle had decided previously this offseason to transfer from North Carolina.
The lineman will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
A three-star member of the Tar Heels’ 2016 recruiting class, Dunlap was rated as the No. 81 tackle in the country and the No. 53 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. As a true freshman, Dunlap played in seven games last season. He was credited with four tackles and a half-sack.
Mississippi State has added some non-conference, in-state flavor to its future slates.
Southern Miss announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with MSU on a future three-game series. The first two games of the series will be played in Starkville, with the first being played Sept. 7, 2019, and the second Sept. 23, 2023. That first game is described by USM as a guarantee game.
The finale of the series will see the Bulldogs travel to Hattiesburg Sept. 14, 2024.
“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a brief statement.
The two football programs have met 29 times previously, the last coming in September of 2015. The series is tied at 14-14-1 overall, although the Bulldogs have won four in a row. The Golden Eagles’ last win came way back in 1988.
In a story that was Peak Offseason that has bled into the actual season, Dave Clawson has clapped back at Lamar Jackson‘s assumption that Clawson anonymously trashed the Heisman winner’s future NFL prospects.
For those with better things to do, here’s the primer: an unnamed ACC coach spoke to Sports Illustrated about Deshaun Watson‘s NFL chances, where this quote was published:
“We played [Watson] and Lamar Jackson, and Jackson has no shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. None,” the coach said. “He can’t make the throws and can’t read coverages. He’s not going to have a chance.”
Jackson said at ACC media days that he thought he knew the identity of the unnamed coach. “Yeah, I heard Wake Forest. I heard (it was) the Wake Forest coach,” he said. “But we won, so I don’t really care.”
Clawson has now come out and stated that hot take did not belong to him.“This is what’s called fake news,” Clawson told Demon Deacon Digest on Monday.
“I think he is one of the very best players in all of college football, and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks I’ve seen play the game,” Clawson said. “I have great respect for him as a player and how he’s developed as a quarterback.”
For the record, Jackson completed 14-of-26 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions — his second-lowest passer rating of the regular season — while rushing 22 times for 153 yards. Louisville won the game 44-12 in a game better remembered as the Wakeyleaks game. Watson experienced better success against Wake Forest, hitting 23-of-33 throws for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 Clemson victory.
UAB will bring its football program back this fall, and it will do so with some new helmets.
In its first life, UAB mostly wore the same helmet design — a gold lid topped by a black shield with the school’s dragon logo inside. The look was modified over the years but remained largely the same.
That changed when Bill Clark arrived. The Blazers worked in an updated decal (seen above) with an exploded dragon logo that also worked with green-on-white alternates.
And then the program was killed.
But it’s back now, and thanks to ESPN’s Marty Smith we have an idea how the new-look UAB program will dress on the field.
It’s hard to know which will be the regular helmet and which will be the alternate (my vote goes to the top one) but it’s clear that gold is gone and green and white are in.
UAB re-takes the field for the first time on Sept. 2 against Alabama A&M.