Dave Clawson calls Lamar Jackson’s Wake accusations ‘fake news’

In a story that was Peak Offseason that has bled into the actual season, Dave Clawson has clapped back at Lamar Jackson‘s assumption that Clawson anonymously trashed the Heisman winner’s future NFL prospects.

For those with better things to do, here’s the primer: an unnamed ACC coach spoke to Sports Illustrated about Deshaun Watson‘s NFL chances, where this quote was published:

“We played [Watson] and Lamar Jackson, and Jackson has no shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. None,” the coach said. “He can’t make the throws and can’t read coverages. He’s not going to have a chance.”

Jackson said at ACC media days that he thought he knew the identity of the unnamed coach. “Yeah, I heard Wake Forest. I heard (it was) the Wake Forest coach,” he said. “But we won, so I don’t really care.”

Clawson has now come out and stated that hot take did not belong to him.“This is what’s called fake news,” Clawson told Demon Deacon Digest on Monday.

“I think he is one of the very best players in all of college football, and one of the most dynamic quarterbacks I’ve seen play the game,” Clawson said. “I have great respect for him as a player and how he’s developed as a quarterback.”

For the record, Jackson completed 14-of-26 passes for 145 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions — his second-lowest passer rating of the regular season — while rushing 22 times for 153 yards. Louisville won the game 44-12 in a game better remembered as the Wakeyleaks game. Watson experienced better success against Wake Forest, hitting 23-of-33 throws for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 47 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 Clemson victory.