Florida new home for North Carolina transfer Marlon Dunlap

Pardon me while I clean up some missed business from over the weekend.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, Marlon Dunlap announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Florida. The defensive tackle had decided previously this offseason to transfer from North Carolina.

The lineman will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.

A three-star member of the Tar Heels’ 2016 recruiting class, Dunlap was rated as the No. 81 tackle in the country and the No. 53 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. As a true freshman, Dunlap played in seven games last season. He was credited with four tackles and a half-sack.