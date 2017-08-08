Southern Miss announce future three-game series with Mississippi State

Mississippi State has added some non-conference, in-state flavor to its future slates.

Southern Miss announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with MSU on a future three-game series. The first two games of the series will be played in Starkville, with the first being played Sept. 7, 2019, and the second Sept. 23, 2023. That first game is described by USM as a guarantee game.

The finale of the series will see the Bulldogs travel to Hattiesburg Sept. 14, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a brief statement.

The two football programs have met 29 times previously, the last coming in September of 2015. The series is tied at 14-14-1 overall, although the Bulldogs have won four in a row. The Golden Eagles’ last win came way back in 1988.