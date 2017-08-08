UAB reveals new helmet designs ahead of football re-launch

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UAB will bring its football program back this fall, and it will do so with some new helmets.

In its first life, UAB mostly wore the same helmet design — a gold lid topped by a black shield with the school’s dragon logo inside. The look was modified over the years but remained largely the same.

That changed when Bill Clark arrived. The Blazers worked in an updated decal (seen above) with an exploded dragon logo that also worked with green-on-white alternates.

And then the program was killed.

But it’s back now, and thanks to ESPN’s Marty Smith we have an idea how the new-look UAB program will dress on the field.

It’s hard to know which will be the regular helmet and which will be the alternate (my vote goes to the top one) but it’s clear that gold is gone and green and white are in.

UAB re-takes the field for the first time on Sept. 2 against Alabama A&M.