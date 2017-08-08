USC’s Sam Darnold remains Bovada’s Heisman betting favorite

By John TaylorAug 8, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, the wagering favorite for one of the most storied awards in sports remains unchanged.

Back in January, Bovada.lv installed USC quarterback Sam Darnold as a 9/1 favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy; a month later, those odds shortened to 4/1.  Tuesday, the same wagering establishment released its updated Heisman odds, with Darnold remaining a 4-1 favorite.

Up next this time around, however, is Saquon Barkley at 7/1.  In February, the Penn State running back was at 12/1 and behind four other players.

After that, it’s Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield at 15/2 (he was 13/2 in Feb.), Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett at 8/1 (12/1) and Louisville quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson at 8/1 (13/2).

No other positions other than quarterbacks and running backs were listed.

Below is the complete set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Texas Tech mourns passing of 2017 recruit Luke Gonsioroski

By John TaylorAug 8, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

The Texas Tech football program is in mourning following the death of one of their own.

According to the Billings Gazette, Luke Gonsioroski passed away late Monday morning after a renewed battle with cancer.  Gonsioroski had an eight-pound tumor removed from his chest last June, and then, the Gazette wrote, signed with Texas Tech as a preferred walk-on quarterback in January.  Not long after, however, the cancer returned and he was unable to join the Red Raiders football team or enroll at the university this summer as planned.

Gonsioroski was surrounded by family, including his mother, father and sister, when he passed.

“God got a great one,” said Dave Breitbach, Gonsioroski’s high school football coach, told the Gazette. “He was very close to his family and close to his Savior. I’m happy he is taking that with him.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Luke’s passing,” Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a statement. “Luke was not only an exceptional athlete, he was also an incredible person, great student and leader in his community.  He was such an inspiration through his fight and unwavering faith.  It was truly an honor to know him.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to anyone impacted by Gonsioroski’s way-too-soon passing as well.

Former four-star Florida State LB Kain Daub surfaces at FAU

By John TaylorAug 8, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Lane Kiffin has landed himself yet another former Power Five player.

Earlier this month, former Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jeremiah Taleni was quietly added to Florida Atlantic’s roster.  Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that linebacker Kain Daub has been cleared to practice with the Owls.

As a junior college transfer, Daub will be eligible to play for the Owls in 2017.  Taleni comes in as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible as well.

Daub was originally a four-star member of Florida State’s 2014 recruiting class.  He didn’t see the field at all for the Seminoles as a true freshman, then left FSU in March of 2015 for a junior college in New York.

Counting this season, Daub will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ex-Alabama QB says it was ‘kind of offensive’ for Nick Saban to ‘bash a 20-year-old’

By John TaylorAug 8, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT

Someone remains unsettled as to how his time in Tuscaloosa came to an end.

Blake Barnett began the 2016 season as Alabama’s starting quarterback before giving way to Jalen Hurts midway through the opener, with the deposed starter ultimately deciding to leave the Crimson Tide less than a month later.  Barnett’s decision to leave didn’t sit well with Nick Saban, who publicly chided his former player for, essentially, quitting.

“It’s one of those things where I think the culture has changed a little bit,” Saban said during his late September radio show. “I think there’s a certain pride people have in competition. There’s certain things that I was taught growing up about not quitting and seeing things through. I think if I would have come home and told my dad that I was going to quit the team, I think he would have kicked me out of the house. I don’t think I’d have a place to stay. …

“My dad used to always say ‘The grass is always greener on top of the septic tank.’ So it always looks better someplace else. So you think, instead of facing your fears and really overcoming adversity and making yourself better through the competition, you go someplace else thinking it will be better there. But until you face your fears, you’re always going to have some of those issues or problems.”

Barnett has since transferred to Arizona State, and is fighting the incumbent, Manny Wilkins, for the Sun Devils’ starting job.  Even after nearly a year, though, Saban’s words still sting.

“Obviously, I didn’t expect them to be happy in any way. Them being upset and holding a grudge — that was expected to me,” Barnett told ESPN.com. “The only thing I took offense to is that Saban goes out to media and tried to diminish my reputation for a decision I made that was best for my career individually. It was kind offensive that he would go out and bash a 20-year-old.”

Barnett also took issue with how his demotion played.

According to the player, he was assured by Saban heading into the opener against USC that he “was their guy.” While there were some zone-read packages in place for the true freshman Hurts, Barnett, in his mind, was led to believe that he was the man and would remain the man.

“According to him, I was their guy,” said Barnett. “Once Jalen went in, I was expecting it. But then he went out on the next series, the next series and the next series. I don’t know if everything was communicated correctly.”

In the first two series of the USC game, Barnett completed two-of-three passes for three yards and was sacked once for a loss of 11 yards.  The Tide ran just seven plays and punted twice.  Trailing 3-0, Hurts entered the game on the third offensive series and, when all the dust had cleared and Barnett re-entered the game, the true freshman helped lead the Tide to a 38-3 lead in what would become a 52-6 season-opening win.

Hurts passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in the blowout win, going on to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year in helping to guide the Tide to a conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.  Barnett threw just 13 more passes for ‘Bama before transferring out after the fourth game of the year.

‘Probably college’ if Johnny Manziel scratches his coaching itch

By John TaylorAug 8, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

This is so many things on so many levels.

After an alcohol-fueled arrest that offseason, Johnny Manziel won the 2012 Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M.  The whirlwind that was Johnny Football lasted one more season in College Station before leaving early for the 2014 NFL draft, with his professional career ultimately torpedoed by myriad off-field issues that included rumors of alcohol and drugs and whatnot.

Having last played at that level of football in 2015, and with no NFL playing opportunities on the horizon, Manziel’s employment prospects in the sport have somewhat dimmed of late.  So, what’s next for JFF?

Apparently, coaching in general and perhaps doing so at the collegiate level specifically.  From ESPN.com:

I’d do something involved with sports. I can’t get away from it,” he said. “I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

Asked which level he’d like to coach at, Manziel said: “Probably college.

And where did Manziel make that future employment proclamation?  At the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica.

Because of course an individual who had previously been in the NCAA crosshairs would use a gambling conference to unveil his collegiate coaching aspirations.