Georgia State announces namesake for Turner Field takeover

Georgia State has taken over Turner Field as its new football home. But it won’t be called Turner Field.

The Panthers previously announced that its new football stadium will be called — drumroll, please — Georgia State Stadium. The physical field that will host Georgia State football now has its own name.

The program announced this week that the field at the 22,000-seat stadium will be named in honor of Parker H. “Pete” Petit, a Georgia State alum and chairman of the committee that manages Georgia State’s $300 million fundraising campaign. Petit’s day job is as the chairman and CEO of MiMedx Group, a Marietta, Ga., based company that “delivers bioactive healing products for tissue regeneration.”

The naming rights announcement just so happens to come after Petit donated $10 million to the athletics department.

“Pete Petit has been a long-time generous benefactor of Georgia State,” GSU president Mark P. Becker said in a statement, “and his impact on our university cannot be overstated. We are extremely proud to name the playing field in Georgia State Stadium in his honor.”

Georgia State will take Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium for the first time on Aug. 31 against Tennessee Tech.