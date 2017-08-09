Getty Images

Houston Nutt’s lawsuit against Ole Miss kicked out of federal court

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

The saga between Houston Nutt and Ole Miss will live to see at least one more episode.

U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers, Jr., released a ruling Wednesday dismissing Nutt’s case without prejudice, citing that the federal court “lacks jurisdiction” to hear the case. This means Nutt’s attorneys can still re-file the case, but they must do so within the state of Mississippi.

Jackson Clarion-Ledger columnist Hugh Kellenberger explains what this means in plain English.

Just this week Nutt’s attorney Thomas Mars let it be known his client was no longer seeking monetary damages from his former employer, just a simple apology, after taking the exact opposite stance just one week ago. Ole Miss has previously sought to dismiss the case, so today’s ruling has to be viewed as a minor win for the Rebels.

Regardless of the legal outcome of this case, the collateral damage has famously already cost Hugh Freeze his job.

Georgia State announces namesake for Turner Field takeover

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Georgia State has taken over Turner Field as its new football home. But it won’t be called Turner Field.

The Panthers previously announced that its new football stadium will be called — drumroll, please — Georgia State Stadium. The physical field that will host Georgia State football now has its own name.

The program announced this week that the field at the 22,000-seat stadium will be named in honor of Parker H. “Pete” Petit, a Georgia State alum and chairman of the committee that manages Georgia State’s $300 million fundraising campaign. Petit’s day job is as the chairman and CEO of MiMedx Group, a Marietta, Ga., based company that “delivers bioactive healing products for tissue regeneration.”

The naming rights announcement just so happens to come after Petit donated $10 million to the athletics department.

“Pete Petit has been a long-time generous benefactor of Georgia State,” GSU president Mark P. Becker said in a statement, “and his impact on our university cannot be overstated. We are extremely proud to name the playing field in Georgia State Stadium in his honor.”

Georgia State will take Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium for the first time on Aug. 31 against Tennessee Tech.

 

Steve Spurrier proves he’s still got it with LSU zinger

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

Steve Spurrier may be retired from coaching, but he isn’t retired from talking.

The Independence Bowl invited the HBC to its kickoff luncheon on Wednesday, where he issued this little nugget of hard-learned wisdom.

Keep in mind, Spurrier was speaking in Shreveport.

Spurrier can and has gotten away with those barbs over the years for three reasons:

1) He’s a Heisman winner and College Football Hall of Famer as a player and a Hall of Famer as a coach.

2) That sly East Tennessee delivery of his.

4) Every jab he says leaves the recipient of the punch thinking, “Well, he’s kinda right.”

For the record, Spurrier carried a lifetime 14-6 record against the Bayou Bengals. He was 3-1 against LSU as a Florida player, 11-1 as Florida’s head coach and 0-4 as South Carolina’s head coach.

 

WATCH: Charles Barkley chastises Josh Rosen for comments on football, academics not mixing

By John TaylorAug 9, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

Josh Rosen is kicking up quite the kerfuffle.  Again.  Still.

In a wide-ranging Bleacher Report interview, the outspoken UCLA quarterback outright questioned the current model of college football players also doubling as students, essentially calling it unsustainable.  From the interview:

Look, football and school don’t go together. They just don’t. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they’re here because this is the path to the NFL. There’s no other way. Then there’s the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements. OK, raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers.

It’s not that they shouldn’t be in school. Human beings don’t belong in school with our schedules. No one in their right mind should have a football player’s schedule, and go to school. It’s not that some players shouldn’t be in school; it’s just that universities should help them more—instead of just finding ways to keep them eligible.

Rosen was widely applauded for what some viewed as pointing out the hypocrisy of the NCAA model.  There was also some criticism of his stance, from one former Ohio State quarterback who once opined on Twitter that “classes are pointless”…

… to the equally outspoken Charles Barkley, who lashed out at Rosen during a Dan Patrick interview Wednesday, saying, in part, that he “hated that message” that black athletes are essentially being told by the junior quarterback they don’t need an education.

“I don’t want some rich white kid who’s gonna be a No. 1 draft pick talking about… we’re just wasting our time,” the former Auburn basketball player stated. “Well, most of those kids (are) not wasting those times.  Most of those kids need that free education to be successful at life.

“And he might be a nice kid, but lemme tell you something: I don’t want any rich white kid telling black kids, ‘no don’t worry about this stuff.  Just come here and play football.’ Those kids ain’t got no chance at going to the NFL.  Those kids need that education. … I hate that message.”

 

Tony Morales might seek eighth year of eligibility at Texas Tech

By John TaylorAug 9, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Texas Tech compliance personnel will speak to Tony Morales toward the end of the 2017 season about seeking an unprecedented eighth season of eligibility.  An NCAA official stated that she believes that the offensive lineman would be the only athlete in any sport to have eight seasons of eligibility if it were sought and granted.

Morales had been granted a sixth season of eligibility in March of last year, then was granted a seventh in November of last year.

The Tech lineman missed the 2011 season, his true freshman year, due to an injury sustained in summer camp. The same thing around the same time happened again in 2012. And again in 2013. And, unbelievably, again in 2014.  That’s right, Morales missed four straight complete seasons because of injury.

Morales’ myriad health issues have consisted of a torn labrum in his right shoulder (2011); a strained knee ligament (2012); a torn labrum in his left shoulder (2013); and another knee issue in 2014.

Finally healthy in 2015, Morales started six games at right guard last season.  This past season, Morales started 12 games at center for the Red Raiders.  On the brink of his seventh season, he’s currently listed as the backup center.