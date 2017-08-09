Houston Nutt’s lawsuit against Ole Miss kicked out of federal court

The saga between Houston Nutt and Ole Miss will live to see at least one more episode.

U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers, Jr., released a ruling Wednesday dismissing Nutt’s case without prejudice, citing that the federal court “lacks jurisdiction” to hear the case. This means Nutt’s attorneys can still re-file the case, but they must do so within the state of Mississippi.

Jackson Clarion-Ledger columnist Hugh Kellenberger explains what this means in plain English.

The motion to dismiss happened because it was filed in federal court, which is not appropriate jurisdiction. Which only lends credence — Hugh Kellenberger (@HKellenbergerCL) August 9, 2017

to argument this was never, ever going in front of a judge. Thomas Mars knew what he was doing. Also means case can be re-filed in state. — Hugh Kellenberger (@HKellenbergerCL) August 9, 2017

Just this week Nutt’s attorney Thomas Mars let it be known his client was no longer seeking monetary damages from his former employer, just a simple apology, after taking the exact opposite stance just one week ago. Ole Miss has previously sought to dismiss the case, so today’s ruling has to be viewed as a minor win for the Rebels.

Statement from Tom Mars pic.twitter.com/C2EQ12ZoMT — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 9, 2017

Regardless of the legal outcome of this case, the collateral damage has famously already cost Hugh Freeze his job.