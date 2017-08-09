Legal issue will likely cost Colorado State a starting safety for all of 2017

An off-field situation will likely prove very costly for Colorado State’s defensive secondary this coming season.

In mid-May, reports surfaced that Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000. It was subsequently reported that the safety had been accused of stealing Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room of teammate Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams.

This week, Scott’s attorney, Erik Fischer, told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that his client will likely miss all of the upcoming season because of the criminal case. A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 11, with the jury trial slated to begin Dec. 19; the Rams close out the 2017 regular season against San Jose State Nov. 18.

Scott has been indefinitely suspended by the football program since his arrest.

Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games. His three interceptions led the team. He was penciled in as a starting safety prior to his off-field issues.