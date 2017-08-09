Steve Spurrier proves he’s still got it with LSU zinger

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Steve Spurrier may be retired from coaching, but he isn’t retired from talking.

The Independence Bowl invited the HBC to its kickoff luncheon on Wednesday, where he issued this little nugget of hard-learned wisdom.

"You can have good ball players and still not win football games — all you LSU fans know about that."

Steve Spurrier. @IndyBowl — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) August 9, 2017

Keep in mind, Spurrier was speaking in Shreveport.

Spurrier can and has gotten away with those barbs over the years for three reasons:

1) He’s a Heisman winner and College Football Hall of Famer as a player and a Hall of Famer as a coach.

2) That sly East Tennessee delivery of his.

4) Every jab he says leaves the recipient of the punch thinking, “Well, he’s kinda right.”

For the record, Spurrier carried a lifetime 14-6 record against the Bayou Bengals. He was 3-1 against LSU as a Florida player, 11-1 as Florida’s head coach and 0-4 as South Carolina’s head coach.