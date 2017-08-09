Tony Morales might seek eighth year of eligibility at Texas Tech

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Texas Tech compliance personnel will speak to Tony Morales toward the end of the 2017 season about seeking an unprecedented eighth season of eligibility. An NCAA official stated that she believes that the offensive lineman would be the only athlete in any sport to have eight seasons of eligibility if it were sought and granted.

Morales had been granted a sixth season of eligibility in March of last year, then was granted a seventh in November of last year.

The Tech lineman missed the 2011 season, his true freshman year, due to an injury sustained in summer camp. The same thing around the same time happened again in 2012. And again in 2013. And, unbelievably, again in 2014. That’s right, Morales missed four straight complete seasons because of injury.

Morales’ myriad health issues have consisted of a torn labrum in his right shoulder (2011); a strained knee ligament (2012); a torn labrum in his left shoulder (2013); and another knee issue in 2014.

Finally healthy in 2015, Morales started six games at right guard last season. This past season, Morales started 12 games at center for the Red Raiders. On the brink of his seventh season, he’s currently listed as the backup center.