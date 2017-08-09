Tony Morales might seek eighth year of eligibility at Texas Tech

Yes, you read that correctly.
According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, the Texas Tech compliance personnel will speak to Tony Morales toward the end of the 2017 season about seeking an unprecedented eighth season of eligibility. An NCAA official stated that she believes that the offensive lineman would be the only athlete in any sport to have eight seasons of eligibility if it were sought and granted.
Morales had been granted a sixth season of eligibility in March of last year, then was granted a seventh in November of last year.
The Tech lineman missed the 2011 season, his true freshman year, due to an injury sustained in summer camp. The same thing around the same time happened again in 2012. And again in 2013. And, unbelievably, again in 2014. That’s right, Morales missed four straight complete seasons because of injury.
Morales’ myriad health issues have consisted of a torn labrum in his right shoulder (2011); a strained knee ligament (2012); a torn labrum in his left shoulder (2013); and another knee issue in 2014.
Finally healthy in 2015, Morales started six games at right guard last season. This past season, Morales started 12 games at center for the Red Raiders. On the brink of his seventh season, he’s currently listed as the backup center.
Josh Rosen is kicking up quite the kerfuffle. Again. Still.
In a wide-ranging Bleacher Report interview, the outspoken UCLA quarterback outright questioned the current model of college football players also doubling as students, essentially calling it unsustainable. From the interview:
Look, football and school don’t go together. They just don’t. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they’re here because this is the path to the NFL. There’s no other way. Then there’s the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements. OK, raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers.
…
It’s not that they shouldn’t be in school. Human beings don’t belong in school with our schedules. No one in their right mind should have a football player’s schedule, and go to school. It’s not that some players shouldn’t be in school; it’s just that universities should help them more—instead of just finding ways to keep them eligible.
Rosen was widely applauded for what some viewed as pointing out the hypocrisy of the NCAA model. There was also some criticism of his stance, from one former Ohio State quarterback who once opined on Twitter that “classes are pointless”…
… to the equally outspoken Charles Barkley, who lashed out at Rosen during a Dan Patrick interview Wednesday, saying, in part, that he “hated that message” that black athletes are essentially being told by the junior quarterback they don’t need an education.
“I don’t want some rich white kid who’s gonna be a No. 1 draft pick talking about… we’re just wasting our time,” the former Auburn basketball player stated. “Well, most of those kids (are) not wasting those times. Most of those kids need that free education to be successful at life.
“And he might be a nice kid, but lemme tell you something: I don’t want any rich white kid telling black kids, ‘no don’t worry about this stuff. Just come here and play football.’ Those kids ain’t got no chance at going to the NFL. Those kids need that education. … I hate that message.”
That certainly didn’t take long.
Sunday, Oregon State announced that Marcus McMaryion had decided to transfer out of the football program after turning out on the wrong side of the Beavers’ starting quarterback decision. Two days later, McMaryion revealed on Twitter that he has decided to move on to Fresno State.
A graduate transfer, McMaryion will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Additionally, he’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2018 as he graduated in three years from OSU.
In the 15 games (seven starts) in his OSU career, McMaryion completed 128-of-237 passes for 1,689 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Last season as the starter the last half of the year, he went 101-of-170 for, 1,286 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
McMaryion also ran for a pair of touchdowns, one in each of the last two seasons.
An offseason off-field situation has seen its chickens come home to roost for Western Kentucky.
WKU confirmed Tuesday that three football players — sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane and redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee — have been suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky. Monday, each of those players pleaded guilty to complicity to second-degree wanton endangerment and complicity to fourth-degree assault under extreme emotional disturbance.
Those charges were misdemeanors.
In early June, that trio was charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment; fourth-degree complicity to assault; and third-degree criminal trespass. The wanton endangerment charges were felonies, while the others were misdemeanors.
All of the charges stemmed from an alleged assault outside of a fraternity house.
Two other players, senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, were charged with third-degree criminal trespass stemming from the same incident. As those are misdemeanors, no game suspensions will be levied.
Last season, Baker’s 575 rushing yards were second on the Hilltoppers, while his four rushing touchdowns were second on the team as well. For that, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Johnson started all 14 games last season and was second on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading to honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
An off-field situation will likely prove very costly for Colorado State’s defensive secondary this coming season.
In mid-May, reports surfaced that Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000. It was subsequently reported that the safety had been accused of stealing Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room of teammate Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams.
This week, Scott’s attorney, Erik Fischer, told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that his client will likely miss all of the upcoming season because of the criminal case. A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 11, with the jury trial slated to begin Dec. 19; the Rams close out the 2017 regular season against San Jose State Nov. 18.
Scott has been indefinitely suspended by the football program since his arrest.
Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games. His three interceptions led the team. He was penciled in as a starting safety prior to his off-field issues.