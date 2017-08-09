Getty Images

With criticism mounting, Youngstown State won’t allow convicted rapist to play in 2017

By John TaylorAug 9, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

This is at least a step in the right direction, even as it fails to go as far as it needs.

Word surfaced earlier this week that an online petition was seeking the removal of Ma’Lik Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster.  In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served a year for his crime.

The fact that Richmond was on an FCS roster, given that he’s a convicted rapist, created an instantaneous firestorm of criticism for both the football program and university, not the least of which was the Change.org petition that has, as of this posting, garnered nearly 11,000 supporters.  Wednesday evening, YSU buckled to the mounting pressure, announcing in a statement that Richmond will not play for the Penguins in 2017 even as he will still be a member of the team and be permitted to practice as a walk-on.

Suffice to say, the institution stopped short of the stated goal of its online critics: “I ask that Richmond be removed from the football team, and this privilege [of playing on a sports team] be revoked from someone who absolutely does not deserve it.” How much longer the Richmond distraction will be allowed to linger for Bo Pelini‘s football program — and Jim Tressel‘s university — remains to be seen.

Below is the university’s statement, in its entirety:

Youngstown State University takes the matter of sexual assault very seriously and continues to educate everyone within the campus community about the impact and prevention of sexual assault.

The University is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and of petitions that are circulating on social media in protest and support of one of our students, Ma’lik Richmond. We value the input of the entire YSU community and are committed to providing a safe learning environment and growth opportunities for all students, faculty and staff.

Ma’lik Richmond transferred to Youngstown State University in good standing from his prior institution for Fall 2016. After matriculating at YSU, he expressed a desire to try out for the football program. Ma’lik was advised by the coaching staff that if he integrated himself within the campus community academically and socially and completed the fall semester in good standing, further discussions could occur.

In January, Ma’lik again inquired about trying out for the team. At this time, he was permitted to participate on a tryout basis with the team, for winter workouts. At the conclusion of winter workouts, he was permitted to practice with the team as a walk-on from February to April. Ma’lik Richmond earned a spot on the 105-man roster on August 2 as a walk-on and is not receiving an athletic scholarship. He continues to be in good standing on the YSU campus.

YSU does not restrict any student’s ability to take part in extracurricular activities as long as they are in good standing with the institution. YSU believes that extracurricular activities assist in a student’s ability to succeed.

For the Fall 2017 football season, Ma’lik will not be permitted to compete in any games, but will continue to be a part of the football program as a practice player, forfeiting a year of eligibility. He will be given the opportunity to benefit from group participation, the lessons of hard work and discipline, as well as the camaraderie and guidance of the staff and teammates. He will also continue to work with the University’s director of student outreach and support who assists young men and women in becoming successful students and YSU graduates.

As a state university, YSU is fully committed to complying with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 which prohibits gender discrimination in education programs and activities, including sexual assault. The University has increased its efforts in the past years to inform, educate and prevent sexual assault and to provide services to victims of sexual assault. YSU is committed to eradicating sexual assault and educating our students beyond the classroom in order to be productive members of society.

North Texas loses DT Bryce English to broken foot

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

Arguably the most-anticipated addition to the North Texas roster for this coming season is defensive tackle Bryce English. A Kansas State transfer, the Dallas-area native arrived in early 2016 and waited, waited and waited to get his turn to don the Mean Green’s eponymous uniform. Heck, English redshirted his only season in Manhattan, meaning he hasn’t played a real game since he was a high school senior in 2014.

He’s going to have to wait a little longer.

English suffered a foot injury in practice Tuesday, and head coach Seth Littrell confirmed Wednesday English will miss several weeks treating the injury, meaning he will miss at least UNT’s opener with Lamar on Sept. 2.

“He was doing the proper things with getting his weight down and getting back into shape,” Littrell told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “He was really coming along. Losing a guy like that hurts you.”

Not that a coach would ever pick and choose an injury he would like a player to have, but he definitely wouldn’t want his starting nose guard to sustain and injury and he especially wouldn’t want that starting nose guard to suffer a foot injury. English said his weight climbed as high as 346 pounds but checked in at 287 earlier this fall. (The North Texas roster lists him at 295.)

The Record-Chronicle reports North Texas could either slide Roderick Young, who started at nose last season but moved to end to make room for English, back to nose or simply promote backup T.J. Tauaalo to the first team.

Whatever the case, North Texas needs English back in a hurry. After opening with Lamar, North Texas visits SMU and Iowa in back-to-back September weeks before opening Conference USA play.

Georgia State announces namesake for Turner Field takeover

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Georgia State has taken over Turner Field as its new football home. But it won’t be called Turner Field.

The Panthers previously announced that its new football stadium will be called — drumroll, please — Georgia State Stadium. The physical field that will host Georgia State football now has its own name.

The program announced this week that the field at the 22,000-seat stadium will be named in honor of Parker H. “Pete” Petit, a Georgia State alum and chairman of the committee that manages Georgia State’s $300 million fundraising campaign. Petit’s day job is as the chairman and CEO of MiMedx Group, a Marietta, Ga., based company that “delivers bioactive healing products for tissue regeneration.”

The naming rights announcement just so happens to come after Petit donated $10 million to the athletics department.

“Pete Petit has been a long-time generous benefactor of Georgia State,” GSU president Mark P. Becker said in a statement, “and his impact on our university cannot be overstated. We are extremely proud to name the playing field in Georgia State Stadium in his honor.”

Georgia State will take Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium for the first time on Aug. 31 against Tennessee Tech.

 

Houston Nutt's lawsuit against Ole Miss kicked out of federal court

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

The saga between Houston Nutt and Ole Miss will live to see at least one more episode.

U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers, Jr., released a ruling Wednesday dismissing Nutt’s case without prejudice, citing that the federal court “lacks jurisdiction” to hear the case. This means Nutt’s attorneys can still re-file the case, but they must do so within the state of Mississippi.

Jackson Clarion-Ledger columnist Hugh Kellenberger explains what this means in plain English.

Just this week Nutt’s attorney Thomas Mars let it be known his client was no longer seeking monetary damages from his former employer, just a simple apology, after taking the exact opposite stance just one week ago. Ole Miss has previously sought to dismiss the case, so today’s ruling has to be viewed as a minor win for the Rebels.

Regardless of the legal outcome of this case, the collateral damage has famously already cost Hugh Freeze his job.

Steve Spurrier proves he's still got it with LSU zinger

By Zach BarnettAug 9, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

Steve Spurrier may be retired from coaching, but he isn’t retired from talking.

The Independence Bowl invited the HBC to its kickoff luncheon on Wednesday, where he issued this little nugget of hard-learned wisdom.

Keep in mind, Spurrier was speaking in Shreveport.

Spurrier can and has gotten away with those barbs over the years for three reasons:

1) He’s a Heisman winner and College Football Hall of Famer as a player and a Hall of Famer as a coach.

2) That sly East Tennessee delivery of his.

4) Every jab he says leaves the recipient of the punch thinking, “Well, he’s kinda right.”

For the record, Spurrier carried a lifetime 14-6 record against the Bayou Bengals. He was 3-1 against LSU as a Florida player, 11-1 as Florida’s head coach and 0-4 as South Carolina’s head coach.

 