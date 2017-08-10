College Football Playoff releases 2017 dates for rankings, committee member recusals

Preseason camps are alive and well across the country and even the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is joining in.

The group announced that staff members from the CFP and the 13 selection committee members met this week in Colorado Springs, Colo. as part of a preseason set of meetings designed to finalize a few items on the agenda and refresh everybody with the process that will lead us to the eventual four teams in the running for the national title this year.

“It was good for everyone to be together again, and we had an excellent, thorough meeting,” Kirby Hocutt, chair of the selection committee and director of athletics at Texas Tech, said in a statement. “We reviewed our protocol and processes in detail. We’re all looking forward to the start of the season.”

The CFP also confirmed the times and dates of the committee’s top 25 rankings, which will once again start after Week 9 and continue past the conference title games. Hocutt will once again put a face on the rankings and take questions as part of the reveal on a TV show on ESPN at the following times:

Tuesday, October 31 – 7-8 p.m. ET

– 7-8 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 7 – 7-8 p.m. ET

– Tuesday, November 14 – 9-9:30 p.m. ET

– Tuesday, November 21 – 7-8 p.m. ET

– 7-8 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 28 – 7-7:30 p.m. ET

– 7-7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, December 3 (Selection Day) – Noon-4 p.m. ET

Also, the CFP announced the recusal process for 2017 would remain unchanged from prior seasons and the following members would not participate in votes on the following teams:

Arkansas – Jeff Long

Central Michigan – Herb Deromedi

Clemson – Dan Radakovich

Duke – Tyrone Willingham

Georgia – Frank Beamer

Missouri – Jeff Long

Ohio State – Gene Smith

Oregon – Rob Mullens

Southern Mississippi – Jeff Bower

Stanford – Tyrone Willingham

Texas Tech – Kirby Hocutt

Virginia Tech – Frank Beamer

Committee members will recuse themselves if they or a family member are being compensated by a school. That explains why somebody like Tyrone Willingham is recused from Stanford and Duke (where his children are on the staff there) but not somewhere like Notre Dame, where he used to coach. This will be Beamer, Smith and Robert Morris president Chris Howard’s first year on the committee.