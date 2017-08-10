College Football Playoff releases 2017 dates for rankings, committee member recusals

Preseason camps are alive and well across the country and even the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is joining in.
The group announced that staff members from the CFP and the 13 selection committee members met this week in Colorado Springs, Colo. as part of a preseason set of meetings designed to finalize a few items on the agenda and refresh everybody with the process that will lead us to the eventual four teams in the running for the national title this year.
“It was good for everyone to be together again, and we had an excellent, thorough meeting,” Kirby Hocutt, chair of the selection committee and director of athletics at Texas Tech, said in a statement. “We reviewed our protocol and processes in detail. We’re all looking forward to the start of the season.”
The CFP also confirmed the times and dates of the committee’s top 25 rankings, which will once again start after Week 9 and continue past the conference title games. Hocutt will once again put a face on the rankings and take questions as part of the reveal on a TV show on ESPN at the following times:
- Tuesday, October 31 – 7-8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 7 – 7-8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 14 – 9-9:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 21 – 7-8 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, November 28 – 7-7:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday, December 3 (Selection Day) – Noon-4 p.m. ET
Also, the CFP announced the recusal process for 2017 would remain unchanged from prior seasons and the following members would not participate in votes on the following teams:
- Arkansas – Jeff Long
- Central Michigan – Herb Deromedi
- Clemson – Dan Radakovich
- Duke – Tyrone Willingham
- Georgia – Frank Beamer
- Missouri – Jeff Long
- Ohio State – Gene Smith
- Oregon – Rob Mullens
- Southern Mississippi – Jeff Bower
- Stanford – Tyrone Willingham
- Texas Tech – Kirby Hocutt
- Virginia Tech – Frank Beamer
Committee members will recuse themselves if they or a family member are being compensated by a school. That explains why somebody like Tyrone Willingham is recused from Stanford and Duke (where his children are on the staff there) but not somewhere like Notre Dame, where he used to coach. This will be Beamer, Smith and Robert Morris president Chris Howard’s first year on the committee.
Mike Riley’s task of rebuilding Nebraska’s offense looks like it will get a little trickier after a serious injury during preseason camp.
The Cornhuskers coach announced after Thursday’s practice that four-star freshman receiver Jaevon McQuitty had suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.
“It’s always the receivers, it seems like, every year,” Riley said. “We try to do everything we can to prevent it.”
McQuitty was injured during a blocking drill earlier in the week in a manner that the coach described as ‘freaky,’ according to the paper. The loss of the freshman — who was apparently in line for some significant playing time in 2017 — leaves a team that is already dealing with a number of new faces at receiver even thinner heading into the season.
To make matters worse, Riley also announced that fellow wideouts JD Speilman and Keyan Williams each pulled muscles in practice and are out for an undetermined amount of time. The Cornhuskers do still have the duo of quarterback Tanner Lee and senior De’Mornay Pierson-El to build around but options appear to be thinning quite a bit in August the way things are going.
An eventful offseason in Gainesville for Florida wideout Antonio Callaway appears to be spilling over into the 2017 season.
The Gators’ star receiver pleaded no contest no contest to a drug charge last month and now it seems his legal counsel has initiated a federal Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault incident from December of 2015. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights was already investigating the matter after the woman involved questioned how it was handled by the school and now Callaway’s side is formally doing the same.
Per the Times on Thursday:
The complaint argues that UF’s then-associate dean had improper communication and an “improper work relationship” with the woman’s attorney. Johnson has argued that the UF official, Chris Loschiavo, served as “the investigator, the prosecutor and the judge” in the case and that he did consulting work for an outside firm with ties to the complainant’s attorney.
UF fired Loschiavo last August and determined he had “both a conflict of interest and a lack of independence.”
Callaway was originally suspended by the school for spring practice last year as a result of the matter but was reinstated to the team for the 2016 season after being cleared by the university and turning into the team’s top offensive and special teams threat as a sophomore. The ongoing Title IX case and the citation for marijuana possession this summer has caused many wonder if Gators head coach Jim McElwain will suspend the receiver for the team’s opener against Michigan but so far he has declined to definitively rule one way or the other when speaking to the media.
The NCAA announced on Thursday that the organization’s Board of Governors has adopted a new policy for all schools that will require them to certify that coaches, administrators and players were educated in sexual violence prevention.
In addition to submitting a report to the NCAA that those staffers and players received the education, the formal policy also states that athletics departments must distribute school policies regarding sexual violence, along with contact information for the campus Title IX coordinator, to all student-athletes. The moves are the culmination of a nearly yearlong process at the association following the creation of a special commission designed to combat sexual assault on campus — a direct response to the (still ongoing) scandal that surfaced at Baylor not long before. Stanford head coach David Shaw and activist Brenda Tracy were among those who played a role in shaping the new policy.
The NCAA also announced the formation of a new football task force under the umbrella of player safety. The aptly named ‘Task Force on Football Data Analysis and Policy Implications’ (try saying that three times, fast) will gather football practice information and try to identify better strategies for member schools to use. It seems unclear as to why this is outside the purview of the Football Oversight Committee beyond the health/safety aspect but this is the NCAA we’re talking about so there is not surprisingly a committee (or task force, in this case) for just about everything.
In light of both the rash of sexual violence scandals across the country and the elimination of two-a-days when it comes to college football, it seems the NCAA is hoping the moves will help address any concerns schools have while also trying to address two of the bigger problems in the sport right now.
It’s been a busy week on the FBS transfer front for the UTEP football program.
As we noted earlier today, former Michigan and Akron offensive lineman Logan Tuley-Tillman has been added to the Miners roster. On top of that, the program has also confirmed that defensive back Jesse Montgomery has been added as well.
Like Tuley-Tillman, Montgomery will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. This will be his final season of eligibility.
Montgomery was originally a member of SMU’s 2013 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
In 2014 and 2015, Montgomery played in 19 games for the Mustangs. He started five of those contests, two in 2014 and three in 2015.