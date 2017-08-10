Ex-Michigan, Akron OT Logan Tuley-Tillman moves on to UTEP

The roller coaster journey that has been Logan Tuley-Tillman‘s collegiate career will continue on yet another campus.

In announcing a handful of additions to its roster this week, UTEP revealed that Tuley-Tillman is now officially a Miner. As the offensive tackle comes to El Paso as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2017.

In September of 2015, Michigan announced that Tuley-Tillman had been dismissed from the football program for “conduct unacceptable for a Michigan student-athlete.” A month later, it was revealed that the offensive lineman had been charged with three felonies stemming from a Sept. 4 incident in which he was accused of filming a sex act with a woman without her knowledge.

In June of last year, Tuley-Tillman revealed that, after a very serious flirtation with Washington State, he would be transferring to Akron. With the Zips, he started all 12 games.

A four-star member of Brady Hoke‘s second-to-last UM recruiting class in 2013, Tuley-Tillman was rated as the No. 12 tackle in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Illinois. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, he played in one game in 2014. He played in the 2015 opener as well before his off-field situation derailed that season.

After accepting a deal and pleading guilty to two counts — capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime — he was sentenced to two years probation in late March of 2016.