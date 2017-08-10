Getty Images

Les Miles says he’ll be doing college football on TV this fall after all

By John TaylorAug 10, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Very late last month, Les Miles stated unequivocally that him being in a broadcast booth or studio this fall was “not going to happen.”  Less than two weeks later?  Never mind.

Thankfully.

The former LSU head coach confirmed to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate that he’s “going to be in media and in a number of different places” for the college football season this fall.  Miles declined to name the specific network or networks on which he’ll appear.

In revealing in late July that he wouldn’t have a seat at the media table this year, Miles acknowledged that he had an audition to be an analyst for FOX Sports.  Miles confirmed as much to the Advocate as well.

“I’m a guy who knows a lot about football,” Miles told Dellenger. “Certainly the situations and adjectives that describe college football are going to be something I’m easily accustomed to. I’ll be able to tell you after the first quarter what thoughts are going through the coach’s mind.

“I’m also a guy new to the business. I want to be one of the best, not (just) calling the game, but I’d like to be very accurate.”

It’s expected that, at some point in the next week or so, the specifics of Miles’ myriad broadcasting intentions will be divulged.  In fact, a short time ago, the SEC Network announced that Miles will serve as a guest analyst for their pregame show, SEC Nation, ahead of the Florida-Michigan opener in Arlington.

Wisconsin announces starting LB Jack Cichy has torn ACL, will miss entire 2017 season

By John TaylorAug 10, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

This one is a significant and brutal blow for the Badgers and their defense.

Wisconsin announced Thursday that starting inside linebacker Jack Cichy has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during practice Tuesday.  Surgery to repair the damage is scheduled to be performed Friday.

As a result of the injury and subsequent surgery and rehab, the fifth-year senior will miss the entire 2017 season.

“You hate it for Jack,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities. He’s one of the leaders of our team and I know he’ll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season.”

At this time, it’s unclear whether Cichy, who took a redshirt in 2014, will be able to pursue a waiver that would give him a sixth season of eligibility.

Last season, Cichy started the first seven games for the Badgers before going down with a torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.  Despite missing nearly half the season, he was still named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

All told, he’s started 11 games during his time in Madison, which began as a walk-on in 2013.

LSU makes addition of third Jefferson brother officially official

By John TaylorAug 10, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

For the 10th consecutive season, a Jefferson brother will be a member of the LSU football team.

Earlier this month, Justin Jefferson revealed via Twitter that he had signed his papers to officially become a member of the Tigers. Less than a week later, LSU announced that the 2017 recruit has officially joined the team.

Jefferson had been expected to sign with the Tigers this past February, but that didn’t happen as he had some academic issues to work through.

The wide receiver is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson (2008-11) and former LSU safety Rickey Jefferson (2012-2016, pictured).

Jefferson is a three-star 2017 recruit who was rated as the No. 76 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. According to 247Sports.com, his only other FBS offer was from in-state Tulane.

It’s not expected that the younger Jefferson will see much if any action in 2017.

Ex-Michigan, Akron OT Logan Tuley-Tillman moves on to UTEP

By John TaylorAug 10, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The roller coaster journey that has been Logan Tuley-Tillman‘s collegiate career will continue on yet another campus.

In announcing a handful of additions to its roster this week, UTEP revealed that Tuley-Tillman is now officially a Miner. As the offensive tackle comes to El Paso as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2017.

In September of 2015, Michigan announced that Tuley-Tillman had been dismissed from the football program for “conduct unacceptable for a Michigan student-athlete.” A month later, it was revealed that the offensive lineman had been charged with three felonies stemming from a Sept. 4 incident in which he was accused of filming a sex act with a woman without her knowledge.

In June of last year, Tuley-Tillman revealed that, after a very serious flirtation with Washington State, he would be transferring to Akron. With the Zips, he started all 12 games.

A four-star member of Brady Hoke‘s second-to-last UM recruiting class in 2013, Tuley-Tillman was rated as the No. 12 tackle in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Illinois. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, he played in one game in 2014. He played in the 2015 opener as well before his off-field situation derailed that season.

After accepting a deal and pleading guilty to two counts — capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime — he was sentenced to two years probation in late March of 2016.

With criticism mounting, Youngstown State won’t allow convicted rapist to play in 2017

By John TaylorAug 9, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

This is at least a step in the right direction, even as it fails to go as far as it needs.

Word surfaced earlier this week that an online petition was seeking the removal of Ma’Lik Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster.  In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served a year for his crime.

The fact that Richmond was on an FCS roster, given that he’s a convicted rapist, created an instantaneous firestorm of criticism for both the football program and university, not the least of which was the Change.org petition that has, as of this posting, garnered nearly 11,000 supporters.  Wednesday evening, YSU buckled to the mounting pressure, announcing in a statement that Richmond will not play for the Penguins in 2017 even as he will still be a member of the team and be permitted to practice as a walk-on.

Suffice to say, the institution stopped short of the stated goal of its online critics: “I ask that Richmond be removed from the football team, and this privilege [of playing on a sports team] be revoked from someone who absolutely does not deserve it.” How much longer the Richmond distraction will be allowed to linger for Bo Pelini‘s football program — and Jim Tressel‘s university — remains to be seen.

Below is the university’s statement, in its entirety:

Youngstown State University takes the matter of sexual assault very seriously and continues to educate everyone within the campus community about the impact and prevention of sexual assault.

The University is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and of petitions that are circulating on social media in protest and support of one of our students, Ma’lik Richmond. We value the input of the entire YSU community and are committed to providing a safe learning environment and growth opportunities for all students, faculty and staff.

Ma’lik Richmond transferred to Youngstown State University in good standing from his prior institution for Fall 2016. After matriculating at YSU, he expressed a desire to try out for the football program. Ma’lik was advised by the coaching staff that if he integrated himself within the campus community academically and socially and completed the fall semester in good standing, further discussions could occur.

In January, Ma’lik again inquired about trying out for the team. At this time, he was permitted to participate on a tryout basis with the team, for winter workouts. At the conclusion of winter workouts, he was permitted to practice with the team as a walk-on from February to April. Ma’lik Richmond earned a spot on the 105-man roster on August 2 as a walk-on and is not receiving an athletic scholarship. He continues to be in good standing on the YSU campus.

YSU does not restrict any student’s ability to take part in extracurricular activities as long as they are in good standing with the institution. YSU believes that extracurricular activities assist in a student’s ability to succeed.

For the Fall 2017 football season, Ma’lik will not be permitted to compete in any games, but will continue to be a part of the football program as a practice player, forfeiting a year of eligibility. He will be given the opportunity to benefit from group participation, the lessons of hard work and discipline, as well as the camaraderie and guidance of the staff and teammates. He will also continue to work with the University’s director of student outreach and support who assists young men and women in becoming successful students and YSU graduates.

As a state university, YSU is fully committed to complying with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 which prohibits gender discrimination in education programs and activities, including sexual assault. The University has increased its efforts in the past years to inform, educate and prevent sexual assault and to provide services to victims of sexual assault. YSU is committed to eradicating sexual assault and educating our students beyond the classroom in order to be productive members of society.