Les Miles says he’ll be doing college football on TV this fall after all

Very late last month, Les Miles stated unequivocally that him being in a broadcast booth or studio this fall was “not going to happen.” Less than two weeks later? Never mind.

Thankfully.

The former LSU head coach confirmed to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate that he’s “going to be in media and in a number of different places” for the college football season this fall. Miles declined to name the specific network or networks on which he’ll appear.

In revealing in late July that he wouldn’t have a seat at the media table this year, Miles acknowledged that he had an audition to be an analyst for FOX Sports. Miles confirmed as much to the Advocate as well.

“I’m a guy who knows a lot about football,” Miles told Dellenger. “Certainly the situations and adjectives that describe college football are going to be something I’m easily accustomed to. I’ll be able to tell you after the first quarter what thoughts are going through the coach’s mind.

“I’m also a guy new to the business. I want to be one of the best, not (just) calling the game, but I’d like to be very accurate.”

It’s expected that, at some point in the next week or so, the specifics of Miles’ myriad broadcasting intentions will be divulged. In fact, a short time ago, the SEC Network announced that Miles will serve as a guest analyst for their pregame show, SEC Nation, ahead of the Florida-Michigan opener in Arlington.