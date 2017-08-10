NCAA board adopts new sexual violence policy, creates new football safety task force

The NCAA announced on Thursday that the organization’s Board of Governors has adopted a new policy for all schools that will require them to certify that coaches, administrators and players were educated in sexual violence prevention.

In addition to submitting a report to the NCAA that those staffers and players received the education, the formal policy also states that athletics departments must distribute school policies regarding sexual violence, along with contact information for the campus Title IX coordinator, to all student-athletes. The moves are the culmination of a nearly yearlong process at the association following the creation of a special commission designed to combat sexual assault on campus — a direct response to the (still ongoing) scandal that surfaced at Baylor not long before. Stanford head coach David Shaw and activist Brenda Tracy were among those who played a role in shaping the new policy.

Today the NCAA implemented a new policy & my son had a lot to do with it….. you can read about it here. https://t.co/S4WsknFTbO — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) August 10, 2017

The NCAA also announced the formation of a new football task force under the umbrella of player safety. The aptly named ‘Task Force on Football Data Analysis and Policy Implications’ (try saying that three times, fast) will gather football practice information and try to identify better strategies for member schools to use. It seems unclear as to why this is outside the purview of the Football Oversight Committee beyond the health/safety aspect but this is the NCAA we’re talking about so there is not surprisingly a committee (or task force, in this case) for just about everything.

In light of both the rash of sexual violence scandals across the country and the elimination of two-a-days when it comes to college football, it seems the NCAA is hoping the moves will help address any concerns schools have while also trying to address two of the bigger problems in the sport right now.