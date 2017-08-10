Nebraska loses four-star WR Jaevon McQuitty to knee injury during camp

Mike Riley’s task of rebuilding Nebraska’s offense looks like it will get a little trickier after a serious injury during preseason camp.

The Cornhuskers coach announced after Thursday’s practice that four-star freshman receiver Jaevon McQuitty had suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

“It’s always the receivers, it seems like, every year,” Riley said. “We try to do everything we can to prevent it.”

McQuitty was injured during a blocking drill earlier in the week in a manner that the coach described as ‘freaky,’ according to the paper. The loss of the freshman — who was apparently in line for some significant playing time in 2017 — leaves a team that is already dealing with a number of new faces at receiver even thinner heading into the season.

To make matters worse, Riley also announced that fellow wideouts JD Speilman and Keyan Williams each pulled muscles in practice and are out for an undetermined amount of time. The Cornhuskers do still have the duo of quarterback Tanner Lee and senior De’Mornay Pierson-El to build around but options appear to be thinning quite a bit in August the way things are going.