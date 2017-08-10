Wisconsin announces starting LB Jack Cichy has torn ACL, will miss entire 2017 season

This one is a significant and brutal blow for the Badgers and their defense.

Wisconsin announced Thursday that starting inside linebacker Jack Cichy has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during practice Tuesday. Surgery to repair the damage is scheduled to be performed Friday.

As a result of the injury and subsequent surgery and rehab, the fifth-year senior will miss the entire 2017 season.

“You hate it for Jack,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities. He’s one of the leaders of our team and I know he’ll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season.”

At this time, it’s unclear whether Cichy, who took a redshirt in 2014, will be able to pursue a waiver that would give him a sixth season of eligibility.

Last season, Cichy started the first seven games for the Badgers before going down with a torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Despite missing nearly half the season, he was still named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

All told, he’s started 11 games during his time in Madison, which began as a walk-on in 2013.