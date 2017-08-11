Getty Images

Ankle surgery to sideline Texas RT Elijah Rodriguez for ‘extended period of time’

By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

A potential starter along Texas’ offensive line won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

The football program announced late Thursday night that Elijah Rodriguez underwent successful surgery on his ankle earlier in the day.  As a result, the junior right tackle will miss what the school described as “an extended period of time.”

UT opens the 2017 season three weeks from tomorrow at home against Maryland.  They kick off Big 12 play Sept. 28 against Iowa State.

Rodriguez had been working with the Longhorns’ first-team offense prior to injuring his ankle during a Tuesday practice.  Given Rodriguez’s unavailability, the starter on the right side of the line will very likely come down to Tristan Nickelson and Denzel Okafor.

Last season, Rodriguez started three of the 12 games in which he played.  Nickerson started three games as well.

Nick Saban has his own thoughts on Josh Rosen’s football, academics not mixing comments

By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Josh Rosen created a bit of a stir, to say the least, in a Bleacher Report interview earlier this week in which he stated that “football and school don’t go together.” To buttress his point, he used Alabama as an example of what would happen to the talent level of a team if SAT requirements were raised.

Thursday, the Crimson Tide head coach addressed the UCLA quarterback’s contention that “[h]uman beings don’t belong in school with [football players’] schedules.”

That head coach, Nick Saban, fully understands the athletic and academic demands of a college football player as he played at Kent State in the early seventies. While some would say that there’s no comparing Saban’s time in the sport to the here and now — and at a football monolith like Alabama vs. a MAC school no less — the coach, when asked about Rosen’s comments, says he “[doesn’t] know it’s changed a whole lot” since his playing days.

From al.com:

I don’t know that it’s changed a whole lot,” Saban said. “We used to have two-a-days every day. We don’t have two-a-days anymore. We don’t spend any more time in fall camp than when I played as a player (at Kent State 1970-72). We don’t practice any longer through the course of the week.”

“[Earning a degree] means a lot of guys — even though football might be difficult, nobody is saying it isn’t. Nobody’s saying school is not very difficult. Nobody is saying that getting a college education isn’t very difficult — but for a lot of those guys, being good football players is what created the opportunity for them to make a tremendous investment in their future by graduating from school.

“Is it difficult? Probably,” he said. “Was it difficult for me? Absolutely. So, I don’t think it’s ever been more difficult. It’s just never been easy. But I do think the reward of it all — the lessons that are learned being part of a team, the lessons being a competitor in an environment like this or any college football program … the lessons that you learn in life. I mean, how valuable can those things be?

The key quote pulled from Saban’s sermon on the subject just might be “[i]t’s just never been easy,” which is likely a very valid point. And Saban’s thought on how rewarding it is to put in the hard work of earning a degree while playing football is certainly something that shouldn’t be mitigated either.

Given how the sport has evolved since Saban’s playing days and the millions and billions of dollars at stake, though, it’s fair to wonder, as Rosen did, whether the demands involved with today’s game make it even harder and in a very real way dilutes the education a football player receives. And it’s a discussion for which Rosen should be praised for advancing, not chastised– even if he is just a rich white kid who very likely will be a first-round NFL draft pick.

Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan’s starting TE, out indefinitely after foot surgery

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

It appears Central Michigan will be without a key piece of its passing attack for an indefinite, and potentially extensive, period of time.

CMU announced Thursday that Tyler Conklin underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot. The senior tight end sustained the injury earlier on in summer camp.

At this point in time, there’s no timetable for Conklin’s return.

“We’ll continue to listen to the medical professionals,” head coach John Bonamego said in a statement. “What’s most important now is Tyler’s health. Thankfully, this is a position where we have some depth.”

Conklin started 11 of 13 games for the Chippewas last season. His 42 receptions and 560 yards in 2016 were good for third on the team, while his six receiving touchdowns were second.

In the controversial win over Oklahoma State, Conklin had career-highs in catches (seven) and touchdowns (two).

Nebraska loses four-star WR Jaevon McQuitty to knee injury during camp

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 10, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Mike Riley’s task of rebuilding Nebraska’s offense looks like it will get a little trickier after a serious injury during preseason camp.

The Cornhuskers coach announced after Thursday’s practice that four-star freshman receiver Jaevon McQuitty had suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, according to the Lincoln Journal-Star.

“It’s always the receivers, it seems like, every year,” Riley said. “We try to do everything we can to prevent it.”

McQuitty was injured during a blocking drill earlier in the week in a manner that the coach described as ‘freaky,’ according to the paper. The loss of the freshman — who was apparently in line for some significant playing time in 2017 — leaves a team that is already dealing with a number of new faces at receiver even thinner heading into the season.

To make matters worse, Riley also announced that fellow wideouts JD Speilman and Keyan Williams each pulled muscles in practice and are out for an undetermined amount of time. The Cornhuskers do still have the duo of quarterback Tanner Lee and senior De’Mornay Pierson-El to build around but options appear to be thinning quite a bit in August the way things are going.

College Football Playoff releases 2017 dates for rankings, committee member recusals

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerAug 10, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Preseason camps are alive and well across the country and even the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is joining in.

The group announced that staff members from the CFP and the 13 selection committee members met this week in Colorado Springs, Colo. as part of a preseason set of meetings designed to finalize a few items on the agenda and refresh everybody with the process that will lead us to the eventual four teams in the running for the national title this year.

“It was good for everyone to be together again, and we had an excellent, thorough meeting,” Kirby Hocutt, chair of the selection committee and director of athletics at Texas Tech, said in a statement.  “We reviewed our protocol and processes in detail.  We’re all looking forward to the start of the season.”

The CFP also confirmed the times and dates of the committee’s top 25 rankings, which will once again start after Week 9 and continue past the conference title games. Hocutt will once again put a face on the rankings and take questions as part of the reveal on a TV show on ESPN at the following times:

  • Tuesday, October 31 – 7-8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 7 – 7-8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 14 – 9-9:30 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 21 – 7-8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 28 – 7-7:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, December 3 (Selection Day) – Noon-4 p.m. ET

Also, the CFP announced the recusal process for 2017 would remain unchanged from prior seasons and the following members would not participate in votes on the following teams:

  • Arkansas – Jeff Long
  • Central Michigan – Herb Deromedi
  • Clemson – Dan Radakovich
  • Duke – Tyrone Willingham
  • Georgia – Frank Beamer
  • Missouri – Jeff Long
  • Ohio State – Gene Smith
  • Oregon – Rob Mullens
  • Southern Mississippi – Jeff Bower
  • Stanford – Tyrone Willingham
  • Texas Tech – Kirby Hocutt
  • Virginia Tech – Frank Beamer 

Committee members will recuse themselves if they or a family member are being compensated by a school. That explains why somebody like Tyrone Willingham is recused from Stanford and Duke (where his children are on the staff there) but not somewhere like Notre Dame, where he used to coach. This will be Beamer, Smith and Robert Morris president Chris Howard’s first year on the committee.