Baylor ordered by judge to release all Pepper Hamilton investigation evidence

As much as Baylor will try to turn the page with its football program this season with a new head coach and a fresh approach to restoring order within the program, the reality of an ongoing legal fallout continues to drag on off the field and in the courts. On Friday, a federal judge ordered Baylor to hand over all evidence used by Pepper Hamilton in its review of the university’s handling of sexual crimes under the watch of former head coach Art Briles and former university president Ken Starr.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman, overseeing a Title IX lawsuit filed last year by three women who claimed to be victims of sexual abuse by members of the Baylor football program, commanded Baylor to release evidence including any recorded interviews and notes used during the Pepper Hamilton investigation.
What information may be revealed from this evidence that has not been disclosed remains to be seen, but it will be another step toward helping paint a full picture of everything that occurred at Baylor during an ugly sequence of events.
The findings in the Pepper Hamilton investigation led to the dismissal of Briles last year, prior to the start of the 2016 season. Baylor hired former Wake Forest head coach Jim Grobe to serve as the coach for one season, and the Bears hired former Temple head coach Matt Rhule this past offseason as the permanent coach.
When the Miami Hurricanes host Georgia Tech for a critical ACC Coastal Division showdown in October, the program will pay tribute to a handful of great players from the program’s history. Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp, and the late Sean Taylor will all be added to the school’s Ring of Honor in Hard Rock Stadium.
That is quite a collection of program legends to honor on the same night, but it is also a group very much deserving of the honor from the program. With Miami hosting the Yellow Jackets for a primetime Thursday night game, expect Miami to be able to showcase the history of the program on as grand a stage as possible. The game is scheduled for an 8 pm kickoff on ESPN.
Irvin holds the Miami record for most career touchdown receptions (26) and he was a part of Miami’s national championship team in 1988. The brash wide receiver went on to have a Pro Football Hall of fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was coached for a time by former Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson and won three Super Bowls.
Lewis was an all-Big East player for the Hurricanes in 1994 and 1995 and went on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career as the cornerstone of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 through 2012 with a pair of Super Bowl victories and one Super Bowl MVP award. Reed was a teammate of Lewis from 2002 through 2012 with the Ravens, where he also put together a hall of fame-caliber career. Reed was a two-time consensus All-American in 2000 and 2001 and a BCS national champion with the Hurricanes in 2001. Like Lewis, it will just be a matter of time before heading to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sapp is already in Canton, and he had quite the career at Miami before heading to the NFL. Sapp became the first Miami player to win the Lombardi Trophy and was the unanimous Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, when Miami played Nebraska in the Orange Bowl with an outside shot at claiming a national championship (Nebraska and Penn State each went undefeated and finished 1-2 that season; Miami was No. 3 going into the Orange Bowl against the Huskers).
Taylor looked like he would be another hall of fame player before his untimely death in 2007. At Miami, Taylor led the nation in interceptions in 2003 and set the Miami record for pick-sixes with three in the 2003 season. He was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year as a result and remains the program’s fifth-all-time interceptions leader. He was a part of Miami’s 2001 national championship team.
Miami will also be wearing their brand new alternate black uniform for the game.
After looking like a legitimate national title contender for two months last season, the Michigan Wolverines lost two games in November to finish in third place in the Big Ten East Division and then failed to finish the season on a winning note by dropping the Orange Bowl against Florida State. It was a rough way to end an otherwise stellar season in Ann Arbor, and it was a finish that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is hoping will help set the tone for the 2017 season.
”I hope a lot,” Harbuagh said when asked how much inspiration he hopes the Wolverines take from last season’s finish, according to the Associated Press. ”Maybe that will motivate us to put more into it. Coach better. Play better. Train harder. Put more of our heart into each and every one of those ballgames.”
Michigan will see a good amount of roster turnover this season and will face some good challenges this upcoming season. Aside from opening up the year on a big stage in Arlington, Texas against the Florida Gators, Michigan will also look to compete in a division that will be headlined by Ohio State and Penn State (both widely accepted to be playoff contenders in 2017) and a crossover division matchup against Wisconsin. The Wolverines may have a lot of starters to replace, but Harbaugh and his staff are now truly putting their stamp on the program by developing players they have been responsible for recruiting to Ann Arbor as Harbaugh begins his third season as the head coach of the Wolverines.
With so much turnover on the roster, it would not be a shock to see the Wolverines take a few weeks to really hit their stride. That could mean Michigan will be a better team at the end of the season than they may be in the opener. Fortunately, one area Michigan appears to thrive in is with game preparation. Harbaugh’s staff is regularly praised for the amount of prep work that is done with the game plan. Michigan could either be in a shaky toss-up against Florida in Week 1 or win it going away as they did the last time the two programs met, in the 2016 Citrus Bowl (Michigan blasted the Gators, 41-7).
Michigan will be a tough team this season, but matching last season’s win total in the regular season (10) will not be easy.
Florida’s offense may not be a well-oiled machine, but offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier is certainly well-regarded within the Florida football program. Despite coaching one of the least effective offenses that managed to win a division championship last season, Florida is ponying up to pay Nussmeier well in an attempt to keep him around to fix the offense.
According to contract information obtained by GatorBait.net, Florida gave Nussmeier a contract extension and raise during the offseason. Nussmeier went from being paid $525,000 to a base salary of $842,725 for the upcoming season. Not a bad bump in pay at all!
But keep in mind Nussmeier was also being paid $300,000 from Michigan last season, to his actual pay was more a reflection on Florida adjusting their budget accordingly to keep Nussmeier’s contract on even footing. The $300,000 from Michigan was part of Michigan’s buyout of former head coach Brady Hoke‘s contract. As fate would have it, Nussmeir and Florida open the 2017 season in Arlington, Texas against the Wolverines.
Nussmeier’s contract was also extended two years, which is Florida’s way of providing some stability on the staff. That comes in handy for recruiting purposes and may encourage Nussmeier to stick around rather than explore other potential opportunities.
Schools giving raises and extensions to assistant coaches during the offseason is common. Florida was busy improving the contract situations for a number of assistants this past offseason. Defensive line coach Chris Rumph had the best upgrade on his contract with a three-year extension through 2019 and a $100,000 salary increase to $600,000.
One of the most talented and productive wide receivers in the country won’t be 100-percent healthy for the start of the season. Reportedly.
According to Tulsa radio personality Lauren Rew, Oklahoma State’s James Washington had been experiencing abdominal pain recently and, in getting it checked out, it was found that the receiver had an old, undiagnosed hernia. At the moment, Rew reports, no surgery is planned and Washington will try to play through the issue.
An OSU official declined to discuss what if any health issue with which Washington may be dealing.
Last season, Washington’s 1,380 receiving yards were second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally, while his 19.4 yards per catch were tied for 11th in the country. He was a consensus first team All-Big 12 player in 2016.
It was thought that Washington would’ve been one of the first receivers taken in the 2017 NFL draft had he made himself available, but, along with quarterback Mason Rudolph, he opted to return to Stillwater for another season.