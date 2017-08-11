Florida reportedly locked in offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier to extension

Florida’s offense may not be a well-oiled machine, but offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier is certainly well-regarded within the Florida football program. Despite coaching one of the least effective offenses that managed to win a division championship last season, Florida is ponying up to pay Nussmeier well in an attempt to keep him around to fix the offense.
According to contract information obtained by GatorBait.net, Florida gave Nussmeier a contract extension and raise during the offseason. Nussmeier went from being paid $525,000 to a base salary of $842,725 for the upcoming season. Not a bad bump in pay at all!
But keep in mind Nussmeier was also being paid $300,000 from Michigan last season, to his actual pay was more a reflection on Florida adjusting their budget accordingly to keep Nussmeier’s contract on even footing. The $300,000 from Michigan was part of Michigan’s buyout of former head coach Brady Hoke‘s contract. As fate would have it, Nussmeir and Florida open the 2017 season in Arlington, Texas against the Wolverines.
Nussmeier’s contract was also extended two years, which is Florida’s way of providing some stability on the staff. That comes in handy for recruiting purposes and may encourage Nussmeier to stick around rather than explore other potential opportunities.
Schools giving raises and extensions to assistant coaches during the offseason is common. Florida was busy improving the contract situations for a number of assistants this past offseason. Defensive line coach Chris Rumph had the best upgrade on his contract with a three-year extension through 2019 and a $100,000 salary increase to $600,000.
Helmet sticker to Gridiron Now.