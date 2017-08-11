Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh hopes Michigan is motived by 2016’s slide to the finish

By Kevin McGuireAug 11, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

After looking like a legitimate national title contender for two months last season, the Michigan Wolverines lost two games in November to finish in third place in the Big Ten East Division and then failed to finish the season on a winning note by dropping the Orange Bowl against Florida State. It was a rough way to end an otherwise stellar season in Ann Arbor, and it was a finish that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is hoping will help set the tone for the 2017 season.

”I hope a lot,” Harbuagh said when asked how much inspiration he hopes the Wolverines take from last season’s finish, according to the Associated Press. ”Maybe that will motivate us to put more into it. Coach better. Play better. Train harder. Put more of our heart into each and every one of those ballgames.”

Michigan will see a good amount of roster turnover this season and will face some good challenges this upcoming season. Aside from opening up the year on a big stage in Arlington, Texas against the Florida Gators, Michigan will also look to compete in a division that will be headlined by Ohio State and Penn State (both widely accepted to be playoff contenders in 2017) and a crossover division matchup against Wisconsin. The Wolverines may have a lot of starters to replace, but Harbaugh and his staff are now truly putting their stamp on the program by developing players they have been responsible for recruiting to Ann Arbor as Harbaugh begins his third season as the head coach of the Wolverines.

With so much turnover on the roster, it would not be a shock to see the Wolverines take a few weeks to really hit their stride. That could mean Michigan will be a better team at the end of the season than they may be in the opener. Fortunately, one area Michigan appears to thrive in is with game preparation. Harbaugh’s staff is regularly praised for the amount of prep work that is done with the game plan. Michigan could either be in a shaky toss-up against Florida in Week 1 or win it going away as they did the last time the two programs met, in the 2016 Citrus Bowl (Michigan blasted the Gators, 41-7).

Michigan will be a tough team this season, but matching last season’s win total in the regular season (10) will not be easy.

Florida reportedly locked in offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier to extension

By Kevin McGuireAug 11, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Florida’s offense may not be a well-oiled machine, but offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier is certainly well-regarded within the Florida football program. Despite coaching one of the least effective offenses that managed to win a division championship last season, Florida is ponying up to pay Nussmeier well in an attempt to keep him around to fix the offense.

According to contract information obtained by GatorBait.net, Florida gave Nussmeier a contract extension and raise during the offseason. Nussmeier went from being paid $525,000 to a base salary of $842,725 for the upcoming season. Not a bad bump in pay at all!

But keep in mind Nussmeier was also being paid $300,000 from Michigan last season, to his actual pay was more a reflection on Florida adjusting their budget accordingly to keep Nussmeier’s contract on even footing. The $300,000 from Michigan was part of Michigan’s buyout of former head coach Brady Hoke‘s contract. As fate would have it, Nussmeir and Florida open the 2017 season in Arlington, Texas against the Wolverines.

Nussmeier’s contract was also extended two years, which is Florida’s way of providing some stability on the staff. That comes in handy for recruiting purposes and may encourage Nussmeier to stick around rather than explore other potential opportunities.

Schools giving raises and extensions to assistant coaches during the offseason is common. Florida was busy improving the contract situations for a number of assistants this past offseason. Defensive line coach Chris Rumph had the best upgrade on his contract with a three-year extension through 2019 and a $100,000 salary increase to $600,000.

Oklahoma State WR James Washington will reportedly try to play through hernia

By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

One of the most talented and productive wide receivers in the country won’t be 100-percent healthy for the start of the season.  Reportedly.

According to Tulsa radio personality Lauren Rew, Oklahoma State’s James Washington had been experiencing abdominal pain recently and, in getting it checked out, it was found that the receiver had an old, undiagnosed hernia.  At the moment, Rew reports, no surgery is planned and Washington will try to play through the issue.

An OSU official declined to discuss what if any health issue with which Washington may be dealing.

Last season, Washington’s 1,380 receiving yards were second in the Big 12 and 10th nationally, while his 19.4 yards per catch were tied for 11th in the country.  He was a consensus first team All-Big 12 player in 2016.

It was thought that Washington would’ve been one of the first receivers taken in the 2017 NFL draft had he made himself available, but, along with quarterback Mason Rudolph, he opted to return to Stillwater for another season.

Ankle surgery to sideline Texas RT Elijah Rodriguez for ‘extended period of time’

By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

A potential starter along Texas’ offensive line won’t be available for the foreseeable future.

The football program announced late Thursday night that Elijah Rodriguez underwent successful surgery on his ankle earlier in the day.  As a result, the junior right tackle will miss what the school described as “an extended period of time.”

UT opens the 2017 season three weeks from tomorrow at home against Maryland.  They kick off Big 12 play Sept. 28 against Iowa State.

Rodriguez had been working with the Longhorns’ first-team offense prior to injuring his ankle during a Tuesday practice.  Given Rodriguez’s unavailability, the starter on the right side of the line will very likely come down to Tristan Nickelson and Denzel Okafor.

Last season, Rodriguez started three of the 12 games in which he played.  Nickerson started three games as well.

Nick Saban has his own thoughts on Josh Rosen’s football, academics not mixing comments

By John TaylorAug 11, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

Josh Rosen created a bit of a stir, to say the least, in a Bleacher Report interview earlier this week in which he stated that “football and school don’t go together.” To buttress his point, he used Alabama as an example of what would happen to the talent level of a team if SAT requirements were raised.

Thursday, the Crimson Tide head coach addressed the UCLA quarterback’s contention that “[h]uman beings don’t belong in school with [football players’] schedules.”

That head coach, Nick Saban, fully understands the athletic and academic demands of a college football player as he played at Kent State in the early seventies. While some would say that there’s no comparing Saban’s time in the sport to the here and now — and at a football monolith like Alabama vs. a MAC school no less — the coach, when asked about Rosen’s comments, says he “[doesn’t] know it’s changed a whole lot” since his playing days.

From al.com:

I don’t know that it’s changed a whole lot,” Saban said. “We used to have two-a-days every day. We don’t have two-a-days anymore. We don’t spend any more time in fall camp than when I played as a player (at Kent State 1970-72). We don’t practice any longer through the course of the week.”

“[Earning a degree] means a lot of guys — even though football might be difficult, nobody is saying it isn’t. Nobody’s saying school is not very difficult. Nobody is saying that getting a college education isn’t very difficult — but for a lot of those guys, being good football players is what created the opportunity for them to make a tremendous investment in their future by graduating from school.

“Is it difficult? Probably,” he said. “Was it difficult for me? Absolutely. So, I don’t think it’s ever been more difficult. It’s just never been easy. But I do think the reward of it all — the lessons that are learned being part of a team, the lessons being a competitor in an environment like this or any college football program … the lessons that you learn in life. I mean, how valuable can those things be?

The key quote pulled from Saban’s sermon on the subject just might be “[i]t’s just never been easy,” which is likely a very valid point. And Saban’s thought on how rewarding it is to put in the hard work of earning a degree while playing football is certainly something that shouldn’t be mitigated either.

Given how the sport has evolved since Saban’s playing days and the millions and billions of dollars at stake, though, it’s fair to wonder, as Rosen did, whether the demands involved with today’s game make it even harder and in a very real way dilutes the education a football player receives. And it’s a discussion for which Rosen should be praised for advancing, not chastised– even if he is just a rich white kid who very likely will be a first-round NFL draft pick.