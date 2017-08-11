Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan’s starting TE, out indefinitely after foot surgery

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

It appears Central Michigan will be without a key piece of its passing attack for an indefinite, and potentially extensive, period of time.

CMU announced Thursday that Tyler Conklin underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a broken bone in his foot. The senior tight end sustained the injury earlier on in summer camp.

At this point in time, there’s no timetable for Conklin’s return.

“We’ll continue to listen to the medical professionals,” head coach John Bonamego said in a statement. “What’s most important now is Tyler’s health. Thankfully, this is a position where we have some depth.”

Conklin started 11 of 13 games for the Chippewas last season. His 42 receptions and 560 yards in 2016 were good for third on the team, while his six receiving touchdowns were second.

In the controversial win over Oklahoma State, Conklin had career-highs in catches (seven) and touchdowns (two).