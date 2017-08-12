Memphis senior WR Sam Craft out for the 2017 season due to torn ACL

One Michigan football player is officially back in the good graces of the program.

In an extensive and detailed statement, UM announced Friday night that Grant Perry has been fully reinstated to the Wolverines football team. Previously, the wide receiver had been cleared to practice with the team during summer camp; this move clears him to play in any and all games this season.

Below is the program’s complete release:

The University and Michigan Athletic Department have closely followed the legal proceedings involving Grant Perry since October. During this time, he has met every institutional expectation. Grant has served multiple team suspensions, missing two games during the 2016 season as well as the Orange Bowl against Florida State. He was suspended from all team activities in the Winter of 2017, including all of spring practice and the team’s trip to Rome. Grant was only recently allowed to participate in summer conditioning prior to the start of fall camp. We conducted an athletic department and institutional review following the conclusion of the legal process. Based on that review, we have determined that Grant is reinstated to full participation with the football team. In order to maintain his full participation with the team, and in addition to complying with the terms of his probation, Grant must continue to meet additional internal requirements from the university, athletic department and football program.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar. As a result, Perry was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer. The latter charge was a felony, the others misdemeanors.

Perry pleaded guilty in late June to one felony count of resisting a police officer and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 12 months probation; fined $748; will be forced to pay $117.95 in restitution for counseling his victim received; abstain from drugs and alcohol for a period of 12 months; and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Below are excerpts, from mlive.com‘s report a week ago, of the impact statement the victim, who stated she’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident, read in front of the court at the August sentencing:

She claimed Perry “made the decision to get intoxicated, use false identification, cut in line, repeatedly harass, intimidate, demean and sexually assault me, and, finally, run from police officers.” She continued: “The defendant’s eyes were one thing I’ll never forget. His wide eyes while he was saying foul words, licking his lips, hunching his shoulders over me and then grabbing the most personal part of my body with intent to make me feel as if I had no control over my body,” she said. “I had to physically shove him off of me, causing him to stumble backwards. When he got up and went to rush back toward me a friend had to once again push him back. Both of us feared he’d continue to assault me. “While my entire body was physically shaking, I was crying. The aggressive harassment continued. He was mocking my words as I described how I felt violated to my friends. He stared me down while I was waiting for police to arrive, with his wide eyes and taunting smile. All while his main concern was to get into the bar. “Just as police were arriving, the defendant entered my personal space yet again. Puffing out his chest, rounding his shoulders, yelling in my face. His friends felt the need to apologize for him. But the defendant has never once shown remorse through this entire process. In fact, he denied his actions to the fullest extent. Upon agreeing to this plea deal he has claimed to have simply pushed me out of his way. … “Clearly on this night you forgot your humility. And I’m not talking to you as a student-athlete at all. I’m talking to you as a human being (out) in the world. Your student-athlete days will be over in the blink of an eye. You’re going to go out in the world and have interactions with people all the time. All different types of people in different circumstances,” she said. “And it doesn’t matter if you’re feeling full of yourself on that day or full of alcohol, nothing ever gives you the right to assault another person, to degrade another person or to run from or resist police. … It seems like you were feeling very entitled on this particular night.

“I would like to say I’m sincerely sorry for everyone that had to get involved,” Perry said at his sentencing. “I want to personally apologize to (the victim) and her family and the officers involved for my behaviors actions.”

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions. Over his career, the junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.