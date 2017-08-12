Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Memphis senior WR Sam Craft out for the 2017 season due to torn ACL

By Kevin McGuireAug 12, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Memphis senior Sam Craft will not play football in 2017 after suffering a torn ACL during a practice earlier in the week. Memphis head coach Mike Norvellconfirmed the unfortunate injury news to reporters Saturday.

I absolutely hate it for the young man. He’s one of my favorites,” Norvell said following a scrimmage on Saturday, according to The Commerical Appeal. “He came in, had an incredible offseason, was having a great camp. And then just on a, basically a route on air, took a misstep. Definitely, our thoughts are with him.”

Craft appeared in four games in 2016 and caught 10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He missed a chance for more playing time after suffering a hamstring injury at the end of fall camp. He also had a back injury bring his 2016 season to an early end. Craft recently made a position change form running back to wide receiver this year, and his work as a wide receiver was praised by Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson.

“He was having an unbelievable camp. He was one of our best receivers, I would say,” Ferguson told reporters, again according to The Commercial Appeal. “My prayers go out to him. He’s still our brother. He’s still going to be with us throughout the whole process. It just hurts not being able to have him there.”

Craft was entering his fifth year of eligibility. It remains unknown at this time if he and Memphis will apply for a waiver for a sixth year from the NCAA. Given his injury history at Memphis, he would seemingly stand a decent chance of getting another year from the NCAA.

Michigan’s QB competition appears to be down to two

By Kevin McGuireAug 12, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Wilton Speight and John O’Korn are the two leading candidates to be Michigan’s starting quarterback when the 2017 season opens against Florida. That’s the message that is being delivered by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines continue with preseason practices in Ann Arbor.

“It’s not to say anything is set in stone right now, but I think that the two guys have created a little bit of separation,” Harbaugh said Friday following practice, according to Dan Murphy of ESPN.

Speight was Michigan’s starter for the 2016 season and entered the spring as the most likely starter for the offense going into the fall. O’Korn, who transferred from Houston started one game in place of an injured Speight last season, was expected to push for the starting job. Harbaugh has kept the competition wide open from the start of practices, but Harbaugh’s latest comments suggest redshirt freshman Brandon Peters is no longer in the running for the starting job and will be designated in a backup role for the upcoming season.

With such a big game to open the new season, Harbaugh may choose to hold off on naming a starter for as long as possible. Such a move would be a typical coaching move seen around college football in an attempt to not give the opponent any advantages. It’s a tad silly, but makes sense from a gamesmanship point of view as well. There is no timeline for when Harbaugh is expected to name a starter, so until then it is still a bit of a guessing game.

Michigan kicks off the 2017 season in Arlington, Texas against the Florida Gators. The Wolverines are coming off a 10-3 season that ended on a bit of a sour note. Harbaugh has also said he hopes the way last season ended drives the Wolverines to take the next step this season despite a good amount of roster turnover in the starting lineup.

UVA cancels football fan events amid violent disturbance in Charlottesville

By Kevin McGuireAug 12, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

Violent disturbances ignited by a demonstration of white supremacists in Charlottesville has forced the University of Virginia to make a couple of easy decisions in the interest of public safety. Among the events canceled by the school on Saturday was an event for fans to get a chance to meet members of the Cavaliers football team.

The statement from the University of Virginia reads as follows;

Due to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today (Saturday) effective at noon. This cancellation includes all academic programming, the scheduled community discussions taking place in the University Libraries, and all UVA Athletic events and programming. The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.

The governor of Virginia has issued a state of emergency in Charlottesville as tensions between the racists and counter-protesters boiled over.

In addition to fans getting a chance to meet members of the football team, representatives from Virginia’s other fall sports were scheduled to be available. After the meet the team event, Virginia was originally scheduled to have a screening of “Beauty and the Beast” on the scoreboard inside Scott Stadium. The first 500 kids would have received a coupon for free ice cream. That event has also been scratched.

Virginia says both events have been canceled and no rescheduled dates have been announced.

Georgia self-reports secondary violation for impermissible phone call

By Kevin McGuireAug 12, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

An unnamed coach on the Georgia football staff made an impermissible phone call to a high school football coach, forcing the school to self-report a secondary violation to the NCAA.

According to The Telegraph, the violation occurred sometime after January 1 and was the result of a football coach attempting to follow-up with a high school coach regarding a potential recruit’s academic standing. The call in question was made after a non-coaching staff member had previously missed a number of calls from the high school coach. The SEC was also made aware of the violation and responded by accepting the self-imposed penalties from Georgia and banned the staff member from making any contact to the recruit for a span of 30 days.

It is not believed the potential violation led to any recruiting advantage, and it is unknown what player may have been the subject of the phone call exchange.

This is unlikely to cause much of a problem for Georgia moving forward. Nothing more than a proverbial slap on the wrist should be expected to come out of the NCAA offices in Indianapolis if anything. Like the SEC, the most likely reaction from the NCAA would be expected to accepting the self-imposed punishment from Georgia. Georgia has proposed to write a letter of admonishment to the guilty parties if the NCAA concludes the act was done in violation, but this is not going to be something that leads to a reduction in scholarships, stripping of victories from the record or a postseason ban.

Week after sentencing on felony plea, Michigan fully reinstates Grant Perry

By John TaylorAug 12, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

One Michigan football player is officially back in the good graces of the program.

In an extensive and detailed statement, UM announced Friday night that Grant Perry has been fully reinstated to the Wolverines football team.  Previously, the wide receiver had been cleared to practice with the team during summer camp; this move clears him to play in any and all games this season.

Below is the program’s complete release:

The University and Michigan Athletic Department have closely followed the legal proceedings involving Grant Perry since October.

During this time, he has met every institutional expectation. Grant has served multiple team suspensions, missing two games during the 2016 season as well as the Orange Bowl against Florida State. He was suspended from all team activities in the Winter of 2017, including all of spring practice and the team’s trip to Rome. Grant was only recently allowed to participate in summer conditioning prior to the start of fall camp.

We conducted an athletic department and institutional review following the conclusion of the legal process. Based on that review, we have determined that Grant is reinstated to full participation with the football team.

In order to maintain his full participation with the team, and in addition to complying with the terms of his probation, Grant must continue to meet additional internal requirements from the university, athletic department and football program.

In mid-October of last year, Perry was accused of groping the groin and buttocks of a female Michigan State student outside of an East Lansing bar.  As a result, Perry was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one each of a minor in possession of alcohol and resisting an officer.  The latter charge was a felony, the others misdemeanors.

Perry pleaded guilty in late June to one felony count of resisting a police officer and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.  Earlier this month, he was sentenced to 12 months probation; fined $748; will be forced to pay $117.95 in restitution for counseling his victim received; abstain from drugs and alcohol for a period of 12 months; and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Below are excerpts, from mlive.com‘s report a week ago, of the impact statement the victim, who stated she’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident, read in front of the court at the August sentencing:

She claimed Perry “made the decision to get intoxicated, use false identification, cut in line, repeatedly harass, intimidate, demean and sexually assault me, and, finally, run from police officers.”

She continued: “The defendant’s eyes were one thing I’ll never forget. His wide eyes while he was saying foul words, licking his lips, hunching his shoulders over me and then grabbing the most personal part of my body with intent to make me feel as if I had no control over my body,” she said. “I had to physically shove him off of me, causing him to stumble backwards. When he got up and went to rush back toward me a friend had to once again push him back. Both of us feared he’d continue to assault me.

“While my entire body was physically shaking, I was crying. The aggressive harassment continued. He was mocking my words as I described how I felt violated to my friends. He stared me down while I was waiting for police to arrive, with his wide eyes and taunting smile. All while his main concern was to get into the bar.

“Just as police were arriving, the defendant entered my personal space yet again. Puffing out his chest, rounding his shoulders, yelling in my face. His friends felt the need to apologize for him. But the defendant has never once shown remorse through this entire process. In fact, he denied his actions to the fullest extent. Upon agreeing to this plea deal he has claimed to have simply pushed me out of his way.

“Clearly on this night you forgot your humility. And I’m not talking to you as a student-athlete at all. I’m talking to you as a human being (out) in the world. Your student-athlete days will be over in the blink of an eye. You’re going to go out in the world and have interactions with people all the time. All different types of people in different circumstances,” she said. “And it doesn’t matter if you’re feeling full of yourself on that day or full of alcohol, nothing ever gives you the right to assault another person, to degrade another person or to run from or resist police. … It seems like you were feeling very entitled on this particular night.

“I would like to say I’m sincerely sorry for everyone that had to get involved,” Perry said at his sentencing. “I want to personally apologize to (the victim) and her family and the officers involved for my behaviors actions.”

Last season, Perry had 13 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.  His 14.1 yards per catch were third on the team for players with 10-plus receptions.  Over his career, the junior has 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 catches.