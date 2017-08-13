Notre Dame-Wisconsin neutral site home-and-home all but official

Notre Dame and Wisconsin are set to meet in a 2-game series that will be played in Chicago and Green Bay. The present is wrapped, all that’s needed now is the bow.
The two schools have separately announced a “major football scheduling announcement” Monday featuring Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez and representatives from the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The announcement will be made at Chicago’s Under Armour Brand House. (Both schools wear UA.)
Additionally, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune has reported that the Fighting Irish will meet at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. After months of rumors, all that’s left now are the exact dates the pair will meet, boiler plate quotes from all involved and the series logo featuring the Under Armour logo. Expect each side to roll out commemorative uniforms for each game, perhaps with Packers flare for the Lambeau game and Bears themes for the Soldier Field tilt.
Wisconsin pioneered the neutral site home-and-home, “visiting” LSU at Houston’s NRG Stadium to open the 2014 season with the Tigers returning the favor at Lambeau to open last season. Notre Dame has played in Chicago a number of times over the years — most recently a 41-3 whipping of Miami in 2012 — but never in Green Bay.
Notre Dame and Wisconsin have met 16 times previously, though not at all since 1964. The Irish hold an 8-6-2 lead and won the most recent meeting, 31-7 in Madison. The Irish and Badgers have played once in Chicago previously, a 19-0 Notre Dame victory on Oct. 19, 1929.