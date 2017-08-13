Getty Images

Report: West Virginia WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI, driving on revoked license

By Zach Barnett Aug 13, 2017

West Virginia wideout Marcus Simms was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, according to a report from Sean Manning and Alex Lang of the Morgantown (W. Va.) Dominion Post.

As Manning reported for the Dominion Post, Simms was pulled over for a broken taillight and discovered with glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Marijuana cigarettes were visible in Simms’s ashtray, and the arresting officer noticed a smell of marijuana in the car. Simms also admitted his license was revoked for a previous DUI arrest in Maryland in May, which has yet to go to court.

The West Virginia program and head coach Dana Holgorsen have yet to comment on Simms’s arrest.

A sophomore from Sandy Spring, Md., Simms appeared in nine games for the Mountaineers, catching six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He entered the fall with expectations of a major leap from 2016 to ’17. On Friday the fan website The Smoking Musket called Simms “the next great West Virginia speedster.”

Bond for Simms’s release was set at $5,000.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin neutral site home-and-home all but official

By Zach Barnett Aug 13, 2017

Notre Dame and Wisconsin are set to meet in a 2-game series that will be played in Chicago and Green Bay. The present is wrapped, all that’s needed now is the bow.

The two schools have separately announced a “major football scheduling announcement” Monday featuring Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez and representatives from the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The announcement will be made at Chicago’s Under Armour Brand House. (Both schools wear UA.)

Additionally, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune has reported that the Fighting Irish will meet at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. After months of rumors, all that’s left now are the exact dates the pair will meet, boiler plate quotes from all involved and the series logo featuring the Under Armour logo. Expect each side to roll out commemorative uniforms for each game, perhaps with Packers flare for the Lambeau game and Bears themes for the Soldier Field tilt.

Wisconsin pioneered the neutral site home-and-home, “visiting” LSU at Houston’s NRG Stadium to open the 2014 season with the Tigers returning the favor at Lambeau to open last season. Notre Dame has played in Chicago a number of times over the years — most recently a 41-3 whipping of Miami in 2012 — but never in Green Bay.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have met 16 times previously, though not at all since 1964. The Irish hold an 8-6-2 lead and won the most recent meeting, 31-7 in Madison. The Irish and Badgers have played once in Chicago previously, a 19-0 Notre Dame victory on Oct. 19, 1929.

Texas RB Chris Warren III in concussion protocol as RB depth becomes a concern

By Zach Barnett Aug 13, 2017

Tom Herman‘s first training camp at Texas has been a physical one, and that physicality has begun to take a toll on the Longhorns’ roster.

Starting right tackle Elijah Rodriguez has already been lost for an “extended period of time” and starting defensive end Malcolm Roach has contract turf toe. Now, projected starting running back Chris Warren III has also been placed on the shelf.

Herman confirmed to reporters Saturday that Warren suffered a concussion in practice on Thursday.

That’s not the only injury to hit the Texas running backs room, either.

And each of those injuries came before running backs coach Stan Drayton cast a collective “meh” over his position group.

Texas is looking to replace a Doak Walker Award-winner in D'Onta Foreman, who was the definition of a bell cow a year ago in carrying 29.4 times per game for 184.4 yards per game (both numbers led the nation) and 15 touchdowns.

Warren actually started the season ahead of Foreman on the depth chart, but was quickly overtaken before being lost for the season in October. He finished the year with 62 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Porter appeared in 11 games but carried the ball only 46 times for 206 yards with no scores.

San Diego State battling chickenpox outbreak

By Zach Barnett Aug 13, 2017

It’s not unusual for football programs to be concerned with an infectious virus spreading through a locker room. The virus they’re almost always concerned with is staph. But San Diego State is battling a different biological nemesis right now: chickenpox.

Three Aztecs have been diagnosed with chickenpox, and head coach Rocky Long is concerned the number could grow in the coming days.

“I’m afraid that it might not be just three of them,” he told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The team’s been together for a whole week now. It’s dramatic if we lose a few more. … What if it hits 10 other ones?”

As outlined by the Union-Tribune, senior linebacker Tyler Morris was the first to contract chickenpox. It then spread to senior linebacker Temerick Harper, who sits next to Morris in meetings. Harper then gave it to his roommate, junior offensive tackle Ryan Pope. Pope is a starter at right tackle, while Morris and Harper are backups on defensive and active on special teams.

All three are on medication, which, if effective, should get the virus under control within one week. If the medication does not work, it could take three weeks for chickenpox to run its course.

That’s, obviously, a concern for Long and the San Diego State staff with the Aztecs’ versus UC Davis now less than three weeks away. The greater concern is that the virus spreads throughout the locker room, a grave concern considering the amount of time and numerous points of potential contact — the practice field, the weight room, meeting rooms, shared restrooms, showers, busses, the list goes on and on — teams share at this time of year. And the scariest part? It’s too early to tell how far and wide the chickenpox outbreak could spread.

“One of our guys was real nervous because he hung out with those guys (Friday), and he (supposedly) knew he had never been vaccinated and he knew he never had it,” Long said. “So we called his mother and she said he had it when he was 7. So if you ask these guys, they don’t know if they had it or not.”

Chickenpox, which most people either contract and then immunize themselves against as children or take vaccines for, is most harmful against adults, with possible complications ranging up to pneumonia, brain inflammation and bacterial skin infections.

Memphis senior WR Sam Craft out for the 2017 season due to torn ACL

By Kevin McGuire Aug 12, 2017

Memphis senior Sam Craft will not play football in 2017 after suffering a torn ACL during a practice earlier in the week. Memphis head coach Mike Norvellconfirmed the unfortunate injury news to reporters Saturday.

I absolutely hate it for the young man. He’s one of my favorites,” Norvell said following a scrimmage on Saturday, according to The Commerical Appeal. “He came in, had an incredible offseason, was having a great camp. And then just on a, basically a route on air, took a misstep. Definitely, our thoughts are with him.”

Craft appeared in four games in 2016 and caught 10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He missed a chance for more playing time after suffering a hamstring injury at the end of fall camp. He also had a back injury bring his 2016 season to an early end. Craft recently made a position change form running back to wide receiver this year, and his work as a wide receiver was praised by Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson.

“He was having an unbelievable camp. He was one of our best receivers, I would say,” Ferguson told reporters, again according to The Commercial Appeal. “My prayers go out to him. He’s still our brother. He’s still going to be with us throughout the whole process. It just hurts not being able to have him there.”

Craft was entering his fifth year of eligibility. It remains unknown at this time if he and Memphis will apply for a waiver for a sixth year from the NCAA. Given his injury history at Memphis, he would seemingly stand a decent chance of getting another year from the NCAA.