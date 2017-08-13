Texas RB Chris Warren III in concussion protocol as RB depth becomes a concern

Tom Herman‘s first training camp at Texas has been a physical one, and that physicality has begun to take a toll on the Longhorns’ roster.
Starting right tackle Elijah Rodriguez has already been lost for an “extended period of time” and starting defensive end Malcolm Roach has contract turf toe. Now, projected starting running back Chris Warren III has also been placed on the shelf.
Herman confirmed to reporters Saturday that Warren suffered a concussion in practice on Thursday.
That’s not the only injury to hit the Texas running backs room, either.
And each of those injuries came before running backs coach Stan Drayton cast a collective “meh” over his position group.
Texas is looking to replace a Doak Walker Award-winner in D'Onta Foreman, who was the definition of a bell cow a year ago in carrying 29.4 times per game for 184.4 yards per game (both numbers led the nation) and 15 touchdowns.
Warren actually started the season ahead of Foreman on the depth chart, but was quickly overtaken before being lost for the season in October. He finished the year with 62 carries for 366 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Porter appeared in 11 games but carried the ball only 46 times for 206 yards with no scores.