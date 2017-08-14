Duke and Liberty agree to three-game series starting in 2025

Liberty has been busy trying to fill up its future schedules as it begins to make the move to being a full FBS member. The latest scheduling announcement coming from the program in Lynchburg, Virginia is a three-game scheduling agreement with ACC member Duke.

Duke will get two home games in the deal and the Blue Devils will visit Liberty in between those home dates in the scheduling agreement.

Duke will host Liberty on November 22, 2025 and again on September 4, 2027. Liberty will serve as the host in the series on September 26, 2026.

“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”

Duke is the fifth ACC school lined up for future football schedules for the FCS program preparing for a move to the FBS in 2018. Liberty has previously announced scheduling arrangements with Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. All four will play road games on Liberty’s field.

As for Duke, the addition of games against Liberty will not count toward qualifying the ACC’s scheduling requirement to schedule one game against another power conference or power conference equivalent of a program. Duke does already have that requirement fulfilled in the years the games against Liberty have been added. Duke plays Illinois of the Big Ten in a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. Notre Dame appears on Duke’s schedule in 2027 on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Fighting Irish for football.

