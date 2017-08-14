Former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings suffers minor stroke

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The SEC lost one coaching icon on Monday and saw another suffer from a serious health complication later in the afternoon.

AL.com confirmed reports that legendary Alabama and Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke at DFW International Airport while waiting on a flight. The news was first reported, remarkably, by former Auburn coach Pat Dye.

(1/3) "This morning, awaiting his flight to Huntsville, Coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke @ Dallas-Ft Worth airport." — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

“He’s resting comfortably,” Dye’s assistant told the website about Stallings. “He feels bad about putting everyone out. He feels like he let everyone down.”

The two former Iron Bowl rivals were set to host several speaking events around the state of Alabama this week.

This isn’t the first time Stallings has had a health scare, as he was hospitalized after suffering another “minor” stroke while at a golf tournament back in May. While it appears the College Football Hall of Famer is resting in the care of doctors, suffering two strokes at the age of 82 is obviously quite serious and it is unknown when he might return to the public spotlight.

All the best on a speedy recovery.