Kentucky left tackle Cole Mosier will miss 2017 season after suffering career-ending torn ACL

If you hear about an injury this time of the year, chances are high that the diagnoses isn’t great. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky this week as the school confirmed the bad news that senior left tackle Cole Mosier will miss the upcoming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Saturday.

“We’re extremely disappointed about Cole’s injury,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a release. “He has been with us all five seasons we’ve been at Kentucky. He helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. We know Cole will continue to support his teammates this season and we wish him the best in his recovery and in the future.”

The injury effectively ends the fifth year senior’s career in Lexington and leaves a big hole along the offensive line just weeks before UK’s season opener. Former top recruit Landon Young is expected to take over as the starter but some reshuffling in the trenches is likely in the cards for the Wildcats, with right tackle Kyle Meadows also possibly shifting over.

Mosier did release a statement through the school that he would have surgery on Thursday and is aiming to rehab in order to participate in the school’s pro day in the spring. Either way you slice it though, rough news for both the left tackle and his team following the Wildcats first scrimmage of fall camp.