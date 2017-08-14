Legendary Arkansas coach, athletic director Frank Broyles dies at 92

College football lost an icon and one of the pivotal figures in sport on Monday as legendary Arkansas head coach and athletic director Frank Broyles passed away at the age of 92.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Frank Broyles. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones,” a statement released by his family said. “For 92 years John Franklin Broyles lived nothing short of a remarkable life. To all who would listen, Frank Broyles was quick to proclaim, in his unmistakable and infectious southern tone, that he was blessed to live ‘A Charmed Life’.”
Broyles died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease according to an obituary posted on Arkansas’ website. He had spent the past several years out of the public spotlight as a result following nearly five decades of heavy involvement in Razorbacks athletics.
The lengthy list of Broyles’ accomplishments starts as head coach in Fayetteville, where he guided the team to a record of 144-58-5 that included seven Southwest Conference titles and the 1964 national championship. He was part of a number of historic college football games, including the famous 1969 ‘Game of the Century’ with Texas.
In addition to his duties on the gridiron, Broyles was the school’s athletic director from 1976 through 2007 and played a pivotal role in guiding Arkansas from the SWC to its present day home in the SEC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and was also well-known for his duties calling games for ABC Sports in the 70’s and 80’s.
“Frank Broyles made a lifelong impact on thousands of Arkansas student-athletes and millions of fans and alumni, all who knew him as Coach Broyles, while positively altering the course of the University of Arkansas and the entire state of Arkansas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “He fostered a unique loyalty to Arkansas Athletics and promoted the Razorback brand nationwide.”
A private family burial will be held in Fayetteville but the school is planning an on campus “public celebration of his life” in the future.
If you hear about an injury this time of the year, chances are high that the diagnoses isn’t great. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky this week as the school confirmed the bad news that senior left tackle Cole Mosier will miss the upcoming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Saturday.
“We’re extremely disappointed about Cole’s injury,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a release. “He has been with us all five seasons we’ve been at Kentucky. He helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. We know Cole will continue to support his teammates this season and we wish him the best in his recovery and in the future.”
The injury effectively ends the fifth year senior’s career in Lexington and leaves a big hole along the offensive line just weeks before UK’s season opener. Former top recruit Landon Young is expected to take over as the starter but some reshuffling in the trenches is likely in the cards for the Wildcats, with right tackle Kyle Meadows also possibly shifting over.
Mosier did release a statement through the school that he would have surgery on Thursday and is aiming to rehab in order to participate in the school’s pro day in the spring. Either way you slice it though, rough news for both the left tackle and his team following the Wildcats first scrimmage of fall camp.
Liberty has been busy trying to fill up its future schedules as it begins to make the move to being a full FBS member. The latest scheduling announcement coming from the program in Lynchburg, Virginia is a three-game scheduling agreement with ACC member Duke.
Duke will get two home games in the deal and the Blue Devils will visit Liberty in between those home dates in the scheduling agreement.
Duke will host Liberty on November 22, 2025 and again on September 4, 2027. Liberty will serve as the host in the series on September 26, 2026.
“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”
Duke is the fifth ACC school lined up for future football schedules for the FCS program preparing for a move to the FBS in 2018. Liberty has previously announced scheduling arrangements with Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. All four will play road games on Liberty’s field.
As for Duke, the addition of games against Liberty will not count toward qualifying the ACC’s scheduling requirement to schedule one game against another power conference or power conference equivalent of a program. Duke does already have that requirement fulfilled in the years the games against Liberty have been added. Duke plays Illinois of the Big Ten in a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. Notre Dame appears on Duke’s schedule in 2027 on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Fighting Irish for football.
One of the first players brought into the Virginia Tech football program under head coach Justin Fuente will now be handed the football as the team’s starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Josh Jackson has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Hokies in 2017.
Jackson enrolled at Virginia Tech as an early-enrollee in January 2016, shortly after Fuente took over as the head coach of the program after being hired away from Memphis. Fuente’s first season as head coach of the Hokies resulted in an ACC Coastal Division championship and saw a well-respected battle against eventual national champion Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Fuente’s offensive flair quickly impacted the Virginia Tech football program, and now getting his dual-threat quarterback Jackson into the mix could lead to more success on the football field.
Jackson sat out his freshman season in Blacksburg, meaning he will make his first college start with the Hokies on September 3 when Virginia Tech opens the 2017 season against West Virginia. The Mountaineers will have a new starting quarterback as well, with former Florida quarterback Will Grier expected to lead the Mountaineers.
What had long been expected has become the reality today at Auburn. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham has officially been named the starting quarterback at Auburn.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn made the official announcement Monday. Sean White will be Auburn’s backup quarterback heading into the 2017 season. The quarterback battle had been one of the biggest topics of conversation for Auburn this summer, with Stidham expected to give White a good run to be the starter in the fall.
Stidham announced a transfer to Auburn from Baylor in December after initially announcing his decision to transfer out of the Baylor program in July 2016 amid controversy at the program. Stidham was granted a release from his scholarship by Baylor but was blocked from transferring to another Big 12 program. In addition to Auburn, other SEC schools that were reportedly jumping in the recruiting mix for his services included Florida and Texas A&M.
At Auburn, Stidham steps into a role that could play vital to Auburn’s chances and hopes of giving Alabama a push for the SEC West Division. Stidham will share the same backfield as one of the top running backs in the SEC, Kamryn Pettway. Auburn’s offense likely upgraded at the quarterback position by a significant margin.