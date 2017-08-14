Legendary Arkansas coach, athletic director Frank Broyles dies at 92

College football lost an icon and one of the pivotal figures in sport on Monday as legendary Arkansas head coach and athletic director Frank Broyles passed away at the age of 92.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Frank Broyles. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones,” a statement released by his family said. “For 92 years John Franklin Broyles lived nothing short of a remarkable life. To all who would listen, Frank Broyles was quick to proclaim, in his unmistakable and infectious southern tone, that he was blessed to live ‘A Charmed Life’.”

Broyles died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease according to an obituary posted on Arkansas’ website. He had spent the past several years out of the public spotlight as a result following nearly five decades of heavy involvement in Razorbacks athletics.

The lengthy list of Broyles’ accomplishments starts as head coach in Fayetteville, where he guided the team to a record of 144-58-5 that included seven Southwest Conference titles and the 1964 national championship. He was part of a number of historic college football games, including the famous 1969 ‘Game of the Century’ with Texas.

In addition to his duties on the gridiron, Broyles was the school’s athletic director from 1976 through 2007 and played a pivotal role in guiding Arkansas from the SWC to its present day home in the SEC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and was also well-known for his duties calling games for ABC Sports in the 70’s and 80’s.

“Frank Broyles made a lifelong impact on thousands of Arkansas student-athletes and millions of fans and alumni, all who knew him as Coach Broyles, while positively altering the course of the University of Arkansas and the entire state of Arkansas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “He fostered a unique loyalty to Arkansas Athletics and promoted the Razorback brand nationwide.”

A private family burial will be held in Fayetteville but the school is planning an on campus “public celebration of his life” in the future.