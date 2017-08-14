LSU redshirt freshman QB Lindsey Scott Jr. announces transfer

Who will be LSU’s quarterback in 2017? Time will tell, but it will not be Lindsey Scott. The redshirt freshman quarterback took to Twitter Monday morning to announce he is leaving the program and seeking a transfer.

“In the last 12 months, I have learned so much, and formed so many life-long bonds,” Scott said via Twitter. “I have, however, decided that is is within my best interest to leave LSI and begin a new journey.”

Where Scott goes from here remains to be seen. If he transfers to another FBS program, he will be required to sit out the 2017 season due to FBS transfer rules enforced by the NCAA. He would have three years of eligibility remaining once he becomes eligible to play again in 2018. He would be eligible to play right away this fall if he moves to a lower division school, be it at an FCS, Division 2, or Division 3 program or at a junior college.

As for the LSU quarterback situation, it may still end up being Danny Etling as the man to beat for the job in Baton Rouge.

