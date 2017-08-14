Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Redshirt freshman Josh Jackson gets starting QB job at Virginia Tech

By Kevin McGuireAug 14, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

One of the first players brought into the Virginia Tech football program under head coach Justin Fuente will now be handed the football as the team’s starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Josh Jackson has officially been named the starting quarterback for the Hokies in 2017.

Jackson enrolled at Virginia Tech as an early-enrollee in January 2016, shortly after Fuente took over as the head coach of the program after being hired away from Memphis. Fuente’s first season as head coach of the Hokies resulted in an ACC Coastal Division championship and saw a well-respected battle against eventual national champion Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. Fuente’s offensive flair quickly impacted the Virginia Tech football program, and now getting his dual-threat quarterback Jackson into the mix could lead to more success on the football field.

Jackson sat out his freshman season in Blacksburg, meaning he will make his first college start with the Hokies on September 3 when Virginia Tech opens the 2017 season against West Virginia. The Mountaineers will have a new starting quarterback as well, with former Florida quarterback Will Grier expected to lead the Mountaineers.

Auburn names Jarrett Stidham as starting QB

By Kevin McGuireAug 14, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

What had long been expected has become the reality today at Auburn. Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham has officially been named the starting quarterback at Auburn.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn made the official announcement Monday. Sean White will be Auburn’s backup quarterback heading into the 2017 season. The quarterback battle had been one of the biggest topics of conversation for Auburn this summer, with Stidham expected to give White a good run to be the starter in the fall.

Stidham announced a transfer to Auburn from Baylor in December after initially announcing his decision to transfer out of the Baylor program in July 2016 amid controversy at the program. Stidham was granted a release from his scholarship by Baylor but was blocked from transferring to another Big 12 program. In addition to Auburn, other SEC schools that were reportedly jumping in the recruiting mix for his services included Florida and Texas A&M.

At Auburn, Stidham steps into a role that could play vital to Auburn’s chances and hopes of giving Alabama a push for the SEC West Division. Stidham will share the same backfield as one of the top running backs in the SEC, Kamryn Pettway. Auburn’s offense likely upgraded at the quarterback position by a significant margin.

LSU redshirt freshman QB Lindsey Scott Jr. announces transfer

By Kevin McGuireAug 14, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Who will be LSU’s quarterback in 2017? Time will tell, but it will not be Lindsey Scott. The redshirt freshman quarterback took to Twitter Monday morning to announce he is leaving the program and seeking a transfer.

“In the last 12 months, I have learned so much, and formed so many life-long bonds,” Scott said via Twitter. “I have, however, decided that is is within my best interest to leave LSI and begin a new journey.”

Where Scott goes from here remains to be seen. If he transfers to another FBS program, he will be required to sit out the 2017 season due to FBS transfer rules enforced by the NCAA. He would have three years of eligibility remaining once he becomes eligible to play again in 2018. He would be eligible to play right away this fall if he moves to a lower division school, be it at an FCS, Division 2, or Division 3 program or at a junior college.

As for the LSU quarterback situation, it may still end up being Danny Etling as the man to beat for the job in Baton Rouge.

Report: UTEP, UNLV schedule home-and-home for 2018, ’23

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT

UTEP and UNLV will meet for a home-and-home to decide the top four-letter acronym school west of the Mississippi River but east of California. (Don’t expect them to call it that, though.)

According to contracts obtained by scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules, UTEP will visit Las Vegas on Sept. 8, 2018, while UNLV will make a return visit to El Paso on Sept. 2, 2023.

The Rebels and Miners were ever-so-briefly bunkmates in the WAC, but never crossed paths in UNLV’s three years in the conference. The pair have met seven times previously, with UNLV holding a 5-2 advantage. UTEP won the most recent meeting, a 24-21 decision in El Paso in 1993.

The 2018 game fills UTEP’s non-conference schedule; the Miners will visit Tennessee the week after they head to Las Vegas and also host Northern Arizona and New Mexico State. UTEP still has one opening for 2023; with road trips to Arizona and New Mexico State on the docket, the Miners will presumably look for one more home game.

UNLV still has one opening on its ’18 slate, presumably looking for a home game on Sept. 15. The Rebels open the season at USC on Sept. 1 and visit Arkansas State on Sept. 22. Their 2023 schedule still has two openings with a home game against Vanderbilt scheduled in a previously announced home-and-home.

Antonio Callaway, six other Gators suspended for Michigan opener

By Zach BarnettAug 13, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Antonio Callaway and six other players have been suspended for Florida’s season-opening game with Michigan, as first reported by Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated. The players were suspended for a violation of team rules, and a Florida spokesman declined to elaborate on which rule was broken. However, GatorBait has reported the suspensions stem from misuse of school scholarship funds. From the site:

Some of the players involved used the funds from part of their scholarship agreement to buy electronics equipment, then later reported the cards stolen. Some players sold the electronics equipment purchased with the school-issued funds.

Sources informed GatorBait.net that the purchases have been either returned or the school funds used will be paid back by the athletes.

The other players not making the trip to Arlington, Texas, are junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones,freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith and freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort.

“We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing,” head coach Jim McElwain said in a press release. “Action has been taken – they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward.”

The only other player beside Callaway the Gators figure to miss against Michigan is Davis, who appeared in all 14 games in 2016 with five starts. He recorded 27 tackles, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks over the year.

Callaway, however, figures to be a big loss.

The junior has been Florida’s leading receiver both years on campus, collecting 54 grabs for 721 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. He also added five rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown, returned 26 punts and took a kickoff back for a touchdown.

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession in pleaded no contest last month. The school also faces two Title IX investigations in relation to Callaway, one for an alleged sexual assault that left suspended from the team in the spring of 2016.

Michigan was ranked ninth in the initial Coaches’ Poll, released earlier this month, while Florida came in at No. 16. The Gators and Wolverines will meet at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).