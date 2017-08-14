West Virginia suspends WR Marcus Simms for opener vs. Virginia Tech

West Virginia’s passing attack will be at less than full strength when the Mountaineers kick off the 2017 season in a couple of weeks.

The football program announced Monday night that Marcus Simms has been suspended for the neutral-site opener against Virginia Tech Sept. 3. Over the weekend, the sophomore wide receiver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

Reports at the time also indicated that Simms admitted to arresting officers his license was revoked for a previous DUI arrest in Maryland in May, which has yet to go to court.

“We have very high expectations for our student-athletes and they know that how we represent this university is more important than their contribution on the field,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a statement. “While every case is unique and discipline imposed is based on varying factors, this suspension is warranted. It is my hope that Marcus works hard to fulfill his obligation as a member of our community and as a member of our football program.”

In addition to the season-opening suspension, Simms must also clear unspecified hurdles before he’s reinstated and allowed to return to game action. He will, though, be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension.

Last season, Simms caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He has been expected to make an even bigger contribution in 2017.