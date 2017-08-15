Already indefinitely suspended, Mizzou’s Nate Howard arrested for second time in two months

This could very well close the book on Nate Howard’s time at Missouri, at least for the foreseeable future.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch‘s Dave Matter, Howard (pictured, No. 88) has been arrested on an out-of-county warrant related to his failure to appear on a speeding ticket. This marks the defensive lineman’s second arrest in two months as he was charged in June with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. The controlled substance charge is a felony.

Howard had been indefinitely suspended following that arrest; the school has yet to address this latest off-field incident.

Suspended Missouri DE Nate Howard arrested again by UMPD for out of county warrant for failing to appear for speeding ticket. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2017

Howard has a hearing on the first arrest scheduled for Aug. 24.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice this year in line to claim a starting job this season. However, he’s currently not listed on Mizzou’s roster as the program awaits resolution of the felony case.