Amidst chickenpox outbreak, San Diego State cancels Monday practice

One of the odder stories of the college football summer camp season has taken yet another twist.
Over the weekend, it was reported that three playing members of the San Diego State football program had been diagnosed with chickenpox. Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the number has increased to five.
As a result of this most recent development, the Aztecs canceled Monday’s practice as the program continues to take the proactive approach to eliminating the health issue.
“We’re canceling practice so that they can thoroughly clean the weight room and locker room and disinfect it so that we can have a clean environment tomorrow morning to help the spread of the virus,” Long said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “There are five confirmed cases now and, hopefully, this will help stop the spread of it. I’m sure it will. … This will eliminate it being in there tomorrow morning.”
The football team is expected to practice as scheduled Tuesday.
SDSU will open the 2017 season against FCS UC-Davis September 2.
Some would argue that Antonio Callaway, save for his immense talent as a wide receiver, would’ve already run out of chances were it not for what he brings to the team on gamedays, but that’s not the issue at hand.
What is at hand is Callaway’s latest brush with off-field issues, with Florida announcing over the weekend that the receiver is one of seven Gator football players who will be suspended for the opener against Michigan. It’s alleged that the misuse of scholarship funds triggered the myriad suspensions.
That’s in addition to a marijuana citation in May for Callaway and an alleged violation of the university’s Code of Conduct that involved an alleged sexual assault.
While Callaway was ultimately found not responsible in a Title IX hearing for the latter, there have been many on the outside who’ve questioned why he remains a part of Jim McElwain‘s team given the off-field distractions. Monday, the head coach, when asked if Callaway may actually be running out of chances, responded in the affirmative.
“Absolutely,” McElwain said according to the Associated Press. “The one thing I will do is I’ll continue to help. I’ll continue to be there. I’ll continue to support. But obviously the consequences, you make your own bed, man.”
That said, McElwain’s “absolutely” when talking about how little rope Callaway may have left rings hollow when viewed through the prism of his player already chewing on Chance No. 4 in what will likely be his last season in Gainesville.
And, on what I’m sure is a completely unrelated note when it comes to a non-dismissal, Callaway led the Gators last season with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead. The past two seasons, the junior’s stat line reads 89-1,339-70.
This could very well close the book on Nate Howard’s time at Missouri, at least for the foreseeable future.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch‘s Dave Matter, Howard (pictured, No. 88) has been arrested on an out-of-county warrant related to his failure to appear on a speeding ticket. This marks the defensive lineman’s second arrest in two months as he was charged in June with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. The controlled substance charge is a felony.
Howard had been indefinitely suspended following that arrest; the school has yet to address this latest off-field incident.
Howard has a hearing on the first arrest scheduled for Aug. 24.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice this year in line to claim a starting job this season. However, he’s currently not listed on Mizzou’s roster as the program awaits resolution of the felony case.
Noah Jefferson will indeed restart his collegiate playing career, albeit at a much lower rung on the football ladder than originally expected.
A Twitter account dedicated to all things junior college tweeted earlier this week that Jefferson will transfer to Arizona Western College. While the defensive lineman is not currently listed on the team’s official roster, Jefferson retweeted the original tweet and also followed up with responses to congratulations from followers.
In early March, Noah Jefferson announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from USC to Arizona. Four months later, Rich Rodriguez announced that Jefferson would not be playing for the Wildcats this season. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected about-face was given.
Jefferson wouldn’t have been eligible to play in 2017 for the Wildcats even if his move to the desert had come to fruition. He would’ve, though, had two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018 at his disposal.
A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama last season, Jefferson never played another down for USC.
Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?
Cincinnati announced recently that Ja'Quay Savage has joined Luke Fickell‘s Bearcats football program. As he earned his bachelor’s degree in the spring of this year, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The upcoming season will serve as Savage’s final year of eligibility.
In June, Savage announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Louisville. He spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals.
Savage, who changed his surname from Williams in 2015 to honor his mom, began his career at Texas A&M as a four-star 2013 recruit before transferring to Louisville in May of 2014. After sitting out a transfer season, Savage started six of the nine games in which he played in 2015, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, he didn’t catch a pass and likely would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into summer camp had he not left Bobby Petrino’s program.