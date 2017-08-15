Amidst chickenpox outbreak, San Diego State cancels Monday practice

One of the odder stories of the college football summer camp season has taken yet another twist.

Over the weekend, it was reported that three playing members of the San Diego State football program had been diagnosed with chickenpox. Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the number has increased to five.

As a result of this most recent development, the Aztecs canceled Monday’s practice as the program continues to take the proactive approach to eliminating the health issue.

“We’re canceling practice so that they can thoroughly clean the weight room and locker room and disinfect it so that we can have a clean environment tomorrow morning to help the spread of the virus,” Long said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “There are five confirmed cases now and, hopefully, this will help stop the spread of it. I’m sure it will. … This will eliminate it being in there tomorrow morning.”

The football team is expected to practice as scheduled Tuesday.

SDSU will open the 2017 season against FCS UC-Davis September 2.