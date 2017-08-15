Day after transferring from LSU, QB Lindsey Scott lands at ‘Last Chance U’

Well, that certainly didn’t take long.

Monday, LSU confirmed that Lindsey Scott had decided to transfer out of Ed Orgeron‘s football program. In a statement, Orgeron said that he “had a very good talk with Lindsey this morning and we talked about his future.”

As it turns out, Scott’s future is in a state due-west of Louisiana as the head coach at East Mississippi Community College confirmed to Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate that the redshirt freshman quarterback will play for the junior college best known for the widely-acclaimed Netflix series “Last Chance U.”

It’s expected that Scott will graduate from EMCC in December, then make his way back to the FBS level. He would then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Scott was rated as the No. 26 dual-threat quarterback in the country and No. 54 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.