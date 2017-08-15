Former A&M, Louisville WR JaQuay Savage to give Cincinnati a shot

Maybe the third time will be a charm? Possibly?
Cincinnati announced recently that Ja'Quay Savage has joined Luke Fickell‘s Bearcats football program. As he earned his bachelor’s degree in the spring of this year, the wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately in 2017.
The upcoming season will serve as Savage’s final year of eligibility.
In June, Savage announced via Twitter that he had decided to transfer from Louisville. He spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals.
Savage, who changed his surname from Williams in 2015 to honor his mom, began his career at Texas A&M as a four-star 2013 recruit before transferring to Louisville in May of 2014. After sitting out a transfer season, Savage started six of the nine games in which he played in 2015, catching 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, he didn’t catch a pass and likely would’ve been buried on the depth chart heading into summer camp had he not left Bobby Petrino’s program.
West Virginia’s passing attack will be at less than full strength when the Mountaineers kick off the 2017 season in a couple of weeks.
The football program announced Monday night that Marcus Simms has been suspended for the neutral-site opener against Virginia Tech Sept. 3. Over the weekend, the sophomore wide receiver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
Reports at the time also indicated that Simms admitted to arresting officers his license was revoked for a previous DUI arrest in Maryland in May, which has yet to go to court.
“We have very high expectations for our student-athletes and they know that how we represent this university is more important than their contribution on the field,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a statement. “While every case is unique and discipline imposed is based on varying factors, this suspension is warranted. It is my hope that Marcus works hard to fulfill his obligation as a member of our community and as a member of our football program.”
In addition to the season-opening suspension, Simms must also clear unspecified hurdles before he’s reinstated and allowed to return to game action. He will, though, be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension.
Last season, Simms caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. He has been expected to make an even bigger contribution in 2017.
Despite two tradition-rich college football programs, the upcoming Notre Dame and Wisconsin series three years from now will be a little light on the tradition part.
The two schools confirmed on Monday that they would play each other in a so-called “neutral site home-and-home” series, meeting at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. As you should expect in a pair of games involving two schools outfitted by apparel company Under Armour though, the Badgers and Irish will each have new uniforms for the matchup and that will specifically fall under the banner of the ‘Shamrock Series’ group of threads per Notre Dame’s athletic director.
Those games have led to some of the more… um, interesting uniforms for the Irish in recent years and have featured plenty of different variations of the school’s traditional blue and gold look. The team took on Army in San Antonio, Tex. as part of their ‘Shamrock Series’ last season (see photo above) and played Boston College at Fenway Park back in 2015.
The school will not have a game under the Shamrock Series banner in 2017 with the focus being on a renovated Notre Dame Stadium, but it certainly seems as though it is not going away and will soon move to two of the NFL’s most hallowed football fields in the not too distant future.
Also interesting to note is that Notre Dame will be the “home” team at Lambeau Field and not Wisconsin as part of Monday’s agreement. That game will be on NBC as a result in 2020, while the Badgers will be the hosts at Soldier Field in a came that will fall under the Big Ten’s television deals (read Fox or ABC/ESPN). While it will certainly be thrilling to see the two teams play each other when the time comes, one may not recognize either side’s uniforms without a proper reminder.
The SEC lost one coaching icon on Monday and saw another suffer from a serious health complication later in the afternoon.
AL.com confirmed reports that legendary Alabama and Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke at DFW International Airport while waiting on a flight. The news was first reported, remarkably, by former Auburn coach Pat Dye.
“He’s resting comfortably,” Dye’s assistant told the website about Stallings. “He feels bad about putting everyone out. He feels like he let everyone down.”
The two former Iron Bowl rivals were set to host several speaking events around the state of Alabama this week.
This isn’t the first time Stallings has had a health scare, as he was hospitalized after suffering another “minor” stroke while at a golf tournament back in May. While it appears the College Football Hall of Famer is resting in the care of doctors, suffering two strokes at the age of 82 is obviously quite serious and it is unknown when he might return to the public spotlight.
All the best on a speedy recovery.
If you hear about an injury this time of the year, chances are high that the diagnoses isn’t great. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky this week as the school confirmed the bad news that senior left tackle Cole Mosier will miss the upcoming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Saturday.
“We’re extremely disappointed about Cole’s injury,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a release. “He has been with us all five seasons we’ve been at Kentucky. He helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. We know Cole will continue to support his teammates this season and we wish him the best in his recovery and in the future.”
The injury effectively ends the fifth year senior’s career in Lexington and leaves a big hole along the offensive line just weeks before UK’s season opener. Former top recruit Landon Young is expected to take over as the starter but some reshuffling in the trenches is likely in the cards for the Wildcats, with right tackle Kyle Meadows also possibly shifting over.
Mosier did release a statement through the school that he would have surgery on Thursday and is aiming to rehab in order to participate in the school’s pro day in the spring. Either way you slice it though, rough news for both the left tackle and his team following the Wildcats first scrimmage of fall camp.