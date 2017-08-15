Jim Harbaugh: ‘Anyone who demonstrates through violence, terror or intimidation are embarrassments’

Never afraid to tackle non-football topics on his personal Twitter account, Jim Harbaugh has addressed the disturbing events that went down in Charlottesville this past weekend.
White nationalists protesting the impending removal of a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee clashed with counter-protesters in the Virginia college town, leaving one woman dead after she and nearly two dozen others were intentionally run over by a 20-year-old alleged Nazi sympathizer who has since been charged with criminal homicide. Tuesday night, the Michigan head coach lashed out at the unrest, writing “[a]nyone who demonstrates through violence, terror or intimidation are embarrassments to our country & are truly disrespectful to our flag.”
This is far from the first time Harbaugh has opined on a hot-button topic.
In August of last year, Harbaugh said he didn’t “respect the motivation or the action” behind the decision of his former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, to sit the national anthem out. Not long after, the coach apologized for misspeaking, tweeting that “I support Colin’s motivation. It’s his method of action that I take exception to.”
As noted by the Detroit News, Harbaugh’s opinion of Kaepernick’s stance shifted significantly this spring as he called the still-unsigned quarterback “a hero,” saying “he’s trying to do this for his future kids, for my kids, for all of our kids.”
In April of 2015, not long after taking over the Wolverines, Harbaugh stood strident after a petition drive led by Muslim and Arab students at UM accusing the film “American Sniper” of “[condoning] a lot of anti-Middle Eastern and North African propaganda” led to the university canceling a planned screening. The coach’s response?
After Harbaugh’s show of support, the university reversed its decision.
A dismal offseason off the field for Western Kentucky continues, with a potential, or even likely, starter along the defensive line finding himself on the outside of the program looking in.
A WKU official confirmed Monday that Tanner Reeves has been dismissed from the team. While violating unspecified team rules is the generic reasoning, the Bowling Green Daily News reports that Reeves was arrested very early Sunday morning on charges of careless driving, operating on a suspended driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol with aggravated circumstances.
From the Daily News‘ report:
The officer observed Reeves drive a 2007 GMC Yukon across the fog line on Nashville Road approaching the intersection of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane, per a police report.
Upon contact, the deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Reeves’ person and vehicle. He was asked to exit the vehicle and conduct standardized field sobriety tests. During Reeves’ horizontal gaze nystagmus test, he displayed lack of smooth pursuit and maximum deviation. He used his arms to balance during the one-leg stand test. And Reeves failed to maintain the start position eight steps down during the walk and turn, according to the report.
Reeves consented to a preliminary breath test on scene, resulting in the presence of alcohol. Dispatch confirmed Reeves’ license to be suspended.
This was the fifth-year senior’s second brush with the law in less than a year, having been cited for disorderly conduct last October.
Reeves started five of the 14 games in which he played last season. He had been expected to start at one of the end positions for the Hilltoppers this season.
A week ago, WKU confirmed that three players — sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane and redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee — have been suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky not long after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a frat house assault. The day before, starting cornerback De’Andre Simmons was lost for the entire season because of a knee injury.
The Hilltoppers were the media’s preseason favorite to win the East Division of Conference USA.
One of the odder stories of the college football summer camp season has taken yet another twist.
Over the weekend, it was reported that three playing members of the San Diego State football program had been diagnosed with chickenpox. Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed that the number has increased to five.
As a result of this most recent development, the Aztecs canceled Monday’s practice as the program continues to take the proactive approach to eliminating the health issue.
“We’re canceling practice so that they can thoroughly clean the weight room and locker room and disinfect it so that we can have a clean environment tomorrow morning to help the spread of the virus,” Long said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “There are five confirmed cases now and, hopefully, this will help stop the spread of it. I’m sure it will. … This will eliminate it being in there tomorrow morning.”
The football team is expected to practice as scheduled Tuesday.
SDSU will open the 2017 season against FCS UC-Davis September 2.
Some would argue that Antonio Callaway, save for his immense talent as a wide receiver, would’ve already run out of chances were it not for what he brings to the team on gamedays, but that’s not the issue at hand.
What is at hand is Callaway’s latest brush with off-field issues, with Florida announcing over the weekend that the receiver is one of seven Gator football players who will be suspended for the opener against Michigan. It’s alleged that the misuse of scholarship funds triggered the myriad suspensions.
That’s in addition to a marijuana citation in May for Callaway and an alleged violation of the university’s Code of Conduct that involved an alleged sexual assault.
While Callaway was ultimately found not responsible in a Title IX hearing for the latter, there have been many on the outside who’ve questioned why he remains a part of Jim McElwain‘s team given the off-field distractions. Monday, the head coach, when asked if Callaway may actually be running out of chances, responded in the affirmative.
“Absolutely,” McElwain said according to the Associated Press. “The one thing I will do is I’ll continue to help. I’ll continue to be there. I’ll continue to support. But obviously the consequences, you make your own bed, man.”
That said, McElwain’s “absolutely” when talking about how little rope Callaway may have left rings hollow when viewed through the prism of his player already chewing on Chance No. 4 in what will likely be his last season in Gainesville.
And, on what I’m sure is a completely unrelated note when it comes to a non-dismissal, Callaway led the Gators last season with 54 receptions and 721 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead. The past two seasons, the junior’s stat line reads 89-1,339-70.
This could very well close the book on Nate Howard’s time at Missouri, at least for the foreseeable future.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch‘s Dave Matter, Howard (pictured, No. 88) has been arrested on an out-of-county warrant related to his failure to appear on a speeding ticket. This marks the defensive lineman’s second arrest in two months as he was charged in June with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration. The controlled substance charge is a felony.
Howard had been indefinitely suspended following that arrest; the school has yet to address this latest off-field incident.
Howard has a hearing on the first arrest scheduled for Aug. 24.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice this year in line to claim a starting job this season. However, he’s currently not listed on Mizzou’s roster as the program awaits resolution of the felony case.